Is Pikmin 4 Multiplayer? How to Play With Friends

Image: Nintendo

Pikmin is a series about collaboration. While most of this collaborating is done with AI-controlled partners, previous entries allowed fans to join up with a buddy in real life. Whenever one of these games includes a two-player mode, they usually involve competitive battles or a journey through the title’s story with two captains. Pikmin 4 has similar multiplayer capabilities to these examples, though playing with friends has a couple of restrictions this time around.

What Multiplayer Modes are Accessible in Pikmin 4?

Pikmin 4’s Story and Dandori Battle modes can be accessed with two players on the same console. However, unlike in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the story mode only allows one captain to be controlled. To compensate, the second player takes control of a targeting reticle on the screen. They can use this reticle to fire rocks, enabling an alternate method of attacking foes or pointing player 1’s attention towards a specific area.

This restriction applies to the whole of Story mode. Though Oatchi later becomes similar to a player character and can even act as a mount, the second player’s assistance is limited to simple rock-throwing. But as progress continues, the second player will gain access to more types of throwables, including nectar for Pikmin and healing bones for Oatchi. This allows for a co-op experience that’s notably different from solo play, allowing the journey for Sparklium to lose a lot of its pressure.

Related: How to Upgrade Oatchi Skills in Pikmin 4

Of course, Dandori Battles allow for more competitive gameplay as well. Players will battle each other to gather as many enemies and treasures at once. This competitive mode is also present in the game’s main story and can be played without any friends. While there aren’t as many options for multiplayer challenges in Pikmin 4, it’s still possible to have plenty of couch co-op fun.

- This article was updated on July 20th, 2023