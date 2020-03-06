Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX lets you delve into dungeons with your trusty partner Pokemon, but can you play with a friend in local or online co-op multiplayer? While Rescue Team DX is a primarily single-player game, there are some ways to interact with other players online. There isn’t multiplayer in the traditional sense, but that doesn’t mean you have to rely solely on your own abilities while deep in a dungeon.

Is Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Multiplayer?

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX does not feature any sort of local or online cooperative multiplayer. Sadly, the core gameplay loop of procedurally generated dungeon crawling can only be done solo. There is a small bit of online functionality, but ultimately, it’s a pretty forgettable and missable part of the game.

If a friend is struggling in a dungeon and sends out a rescue request, you’ll be able to answer your friend’s call for help as the post office in town. You can also come to the aid of strangers that put out a rescue request online if none of your friends are in trouble. Unfortunately, this is the only sort of online connectivity that Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX has to offer. Helping people in need doesn’t have any significant rewards, and you don’t even get to interact with the team you rescue. It’s essentially just an optional side mission with some fluff to make it seem like you’re assisting actually people.

Some other Mystery Dungeon games feature cooperative multiplayer, so it’s a shame that the feature didn’t make its way into Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, especially considering that the Nintendo Switch is perfectly tailored for local cooperative play. Still, it remains true to the original 2005 game, which didn’t contain any sort of multiplayer functionality at all.