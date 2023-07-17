IS SCP 5K Coming to Consoles? PS5, PS4, and Xbox Release Dates Explained

Image: Affray Interactive

SCP 5K is a cooperative horror tactical shooter currently in early access. The developer, Affray Interactive, wants its community to playtest the game as it progresses in the development process, leaving console players wondering when or if it will be coming to PlayStation or Xbox. Read further to learn everything we know regarding SCP 5K coming to consoles.

When Will SCP 5K Come to PS5, PS4, and Xbox Consoles?

At the time of writing, there is no information on when or if SCP 5K will come to consoles. That said, the current Steam-only game has a Discord where some of the creators of the game have teased the idea of it coming to consoles in the future. A creator talked about the concept of SCP 5K coming to consoles, and he mentioned that he “playtests the game on a controller relatively often, and a few of us (creators) would like it on console one day.”

This comes from one of the creators who go by the name “Wolf” in the Discord. If you want to find the message for yourself, head to the official Discord for SCP 5K and type in “playtest” in the search bar, and the message from Wolf should pop up accordingly.

So, it’s good news that the creators of SCP 5K are teasing the idea of the game coming to consoles and informing players that it’s still in the cards. The bad news is that the game has been in early access for over a year, meaning there is no way to predict when the game could hit consoles.

Creators of SCP 5K have even said there is a lot of work to do and that the official release (when it comes out of early access) could be up to 30 months after the start of the playtest. This means the game won’t be fully ready until 2024, hinting that it won’t be announced for consoles anytime soon as the creators focus on perfecting it for PC first.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023