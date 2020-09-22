Is Spellbreak on Nintendo Switch

Spellbreak is the latest battle royale game to enter the arena, so interested players want to know if it’s on the Nintendo Switch. I’ve got good news for Nintendo fans looking to become the best magic caster in all the realm: Spellbreak is indeed on the Nintendo Switch, and it’s free-to-play to boot. Spellbreak launched on all consoles simultaneously, though you’ll need to create a Spellbreak ID/account to play.

This is because Spellbreak features full crossplay and cross-progression support, and the account is how everything gets linked together. The game is on the Epic Games Store, yes, but Spellbreak uses its own account system to tie everyone together. This includes the Nintendo Switch, so if you don’t have an Epic Account don’t fret. That said, I have not found a way to disable crossplay. Also, you can only be logged into one device at a time, so you’ll be kicked from your current session if you swap from the Switch to say your PC.

You can download Spellbreak on the Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo eShop, or by following this link here on your PC. Again, it’s a free-to-play game, so the only thing you’ll ever have to pay for is the Gold currency used for cosmetics. You don’t need Nintendo Online to play online either (though you’ll need it if you want cloud saves). Be warned that performance on the Nintendo Switch is not optimal, and the game has a dire blackscreen bug that can impede your play. Also, gyro aim is not in the game, but in a recent AMA with the developers it was confirmed to be on the way. Be sure to master your combos once you jump in; they’ll be the difference between victory and defeat. Oh, and your first few matches have bots – thought you should know.