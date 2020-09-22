Spellbreak Combos – How to Combine Gauntlet Attacks

Spellbreak is a battle royale with a magical twist on the formula: mages sling spells at one another using combos to devastating effect. Do you prefer the damage-over-time poison of the Toxic gauntlet with the sniping acumen of Ice? There are Spellbreak combos for those two. Maybe you’re more of a Wind fan – you can counter Fire with your spells. Knowing all the Spellbreak combos will provide you an edge over the competition, so it’s time to get smart and become a better spellcaster.

Below I’ll list the Spellbreak combos by gauntlet in order of appearance on the class select screen, with each combo and how to trigger it listed underneath in a similar order. Alt-Casts will be mentioned first, since they tend to have the punchiest effects when comboed. This will be a meaty guide with some some minor duplication (I’m assuming people will skip straight to their main class and overlook the other gauntlets), so don’t be afraid to jump straight to the gauntlet and combos you care about.

Spellbreak Combos

Stoneshaper

Toxic Boulderfall will block Toxic Spray, and remove any Toxic puddles it strikes. Boulderfall can be blocked by Toxic Clouds. Shockwave will also remove toxic puddles from the ground, but the clouds will remain.

Wind Boulderfall can change the direction of Tornado. It can also block Wind Shear attacks; great for dealing damage while mitigating incoming attacks.

Fire Boulderfall can be caught on fire by flinging it through flames. As a bonus, it’ll leave a flaming puddle behind where it lands. Shockwave will also catch on fire, passing straight through flames and leaving a trail of fire in its path. Shockwave can block Fireballs.

Electric Boulderfall can block Lightning Bolts. Shockwave and Lightning Bolts can cancel each other, but this is harder to pull off.

Frost Boulderfall will freeze when struck by an Ice Lance, or after passing through a Flash Freeze zone. Boulderfall will create ice blocks after passing through an ice puddle. Shockwave breaks ice – including frozen puddles and blocks. It will also remove water puddles.



Toxicologist Combos

Stone Toxic Cloud can block Boulderfall. Toxic Spray on the ground will be removed by both Boulderfall and Shockwave (the latter will leave Toxic Clouds behind)

Wind Toxic Cloud will counter a Tornado, but will be consumed in the process. Toxic Spray can be added to a Tornado for poisonous effect (and then exploded afterwards with fire).

Fire Toxic Cloud will become a fire cloud when struck by a Fireball, causing an explosion. Toxic Spray will mix with both Flamewall and flame puddles, but the wall can only be altered segment by segment.

Electric Toxic Cloud and toxic puddles can be electrified by Lightning Bolts. Toxic Spray will absorb lightning from any source, and apply its damage to whomever it strikes.

Frost Toxic Clouds are nullified and frozen by Ice Lance. This means clouds can be used to block Ice Lance attacks. Toxic Spray will convert ice puddles into toxic puddles, leaving behind a Toxic Cloud.



Tempest Combos

Stone Tornado will change direction towards a Boulderfall. Wind Shear can be blocked by Boulderfall.

Toxic Tornado will become poisonous if struck by Toxic Spray, or placed on a toxic puddle (and will explode when hit with fire). Wind Shear can become toxic when passing through toxic puddles or mist. Wind Shear can destroy Toxic Clouds, but only after five hits. It can also alter the cloud’s placement.

Fire Tornado can be imbued with fire if struck by a Fireball, or passes through fire of any sort. Wind Shear will counter fire: it can be used to remove segments from Flamewall, and to put out flames elsewhere.

Electric Tornado will become electrified when struck by Lightning Bolt or Lightning Strike. Wind Shear will collect lightning it passes through, adding it to its damage.

Frost Tornado will deflect Ice Lance, and purge any ice it encounters. Wind Shear will destroy ice puddles and create slowing ice mist that will eventually freeze any player caught in it. Wind Shear will not pass through Flash Freeze.



Pyromancer Combos

Stone Flamewall and Fireball will ignite Shockwave attacks, leaving a flaming fissure in the ground. Flames will also ignite Boulderfall. Fireball can be blocked by Shockwave.

Toxic Flamewall segments will become toxic when struck by Toxic Spray. Fireballs will combine with Toxic Clouds to become fire clouds, leading to a volatile explosion. Tossing fire of any sort into a toxic puddle will combine the two effects.

Wind Flamewall and Fireball can be countered by Wind Shear – it will pass through both. Fireball can ignite a Tornado, and a flaming Tornado can be detonated after with a toxic attack.

Electric Flamewall will not stop Lightning Strike. Fireballs, however, will attract Lightning Bolts and reduce their damage.

Frost Flamewall and Fireball will both be extinguished by Ice Lance and Flash Freeze. Fireball melts ice – will turn any ice on the ground into water.



Conduit Combos

Stone Lightning Bolts can be blocked by both Boulderfall and Shockwave. Shockwave and Lightning Bolts will cancel each other out.

Toxic Lightning Strike and Lightning Bolts will both electrify Toxic Clouds and toxic puddles. Lightning Bolt is blocked by Toxic Clouds.

Wind Lightning Strike and Lightning Bolt will electrify Tornado. Lightning from any source will electrify Wind Shear.

Fire Lightning Strike will be pulled towards any Flamewall it is near. Lightning Bolt will pass through Flamewall, but to no additional effect.

Frost Lightning Strike and Lightning Bolt will electrify ice and water puddles for additional damage. Lightning Strike and Lightning Bolt will turn steam into ice . . . electric ice!



Frostborn Combos