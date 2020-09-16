Is Spelunky 2 coming to Xbox One? Spelunky 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 with a PC version on the way, but there’s a possibility the game could come to more platforms sometime in the future. The original Spelunky came to Xbox 360 and is technically playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility, but the game never got a dedicated Xbox One port. That doesn’t mean the sequel won’t, however, as the developers are open to the idea of porting the game to other systems down the line. At launch, Spelunky 2 is a PS4 console exclusive, but it could come to Xbox at a later date. Here’s everything we know about Spelunky 2 on Xbox One.

Is Spelunky 2 on Xbox One?

Spelunky 2 has not been announced for Xbox One. The game is only available on PlayStation 4 and PC. However, the developers are open to the idea of bringing the game to other platforms down the line. Spelunky creator Derek Yu tweeted that Mossmouth will “look into other platforms” following the game’s PC release. The game hits Steam on September 29, two weeks after the initial PS4 launch, so be on the lookout for Xbox port information after then.

An Xbox One version hasn’t been expressly confirmed, but it seems very likely considering the developers are looking into other platforms. The only other platforms the game isn’t on are the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, so there’s a good chance they’re referring to the Xbox when they say “other platforms.”

The Steam version of Spelunky 2 will come out shortly after PS4! We'll need a little extra time to iron out online multiplayer on PC. Release date for that soon! After Steam, we'll look into other platforms. We are excited for as many people to play as possible. :) — Derek Yu (@mossmouth) August 6, 2020

It could be a while before we see it, however. The game has been closely associated with PlayStation throughout its development and is a console exclusive at launch, so there is probably some sort of timed exclusivity agreement between Sony and Mossmouth. Still, Spelunky has a pretty significant fanbase on Xbox and it’s likely that the game will come to Microsoft’s family of consoles sometime in the future.