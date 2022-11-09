Is Sports Story Coming To Xbox Game Pass Or PlayStation Plus?

With the release of Sports Story right around the corner, players have quite the adventure to look forward to. Branching out of the sport of golf and jumping into plenty of new activities, gamers around the world are ready to jump right into this new adventure.

But, if you don’t happen to have a Nintendo Switch, is there a chance this title will make its way to Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus in the future? Or, will gamers need to venture deep into the dungeons of this title and find a way to get their hands on Nintendo’s hybrid console?

Will Sports Story Be On Xbox Or PlayStation?

For gamers looking to get their fill of an exciting pixel art adventure through the world of sports and beyond, there is a bit of bad news. Seeing as Golf Story was a Nintendo Switch exclusive that has grown into a cult classic title for the console, it seems that Sports Story is following suit with its predecessor. This means that gamers hoping to try this title with Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus are going to be out of luck unless they decide to bring this title to different platforms this time around.

Embark on an all-out sporting adventure and prove your prowess in golf, tennis, soccer, and more when Sports Story by @sidebargames launches on #NintendoSwitch in December! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/XGRvCrQ70V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 9, 2022

It seems with the amount of promotion from Nintendo themselves, this will not be the case. While an indie may not be a system seller by any means, those that loved the first title or want to experience something new will have plenty to look forward to once this title does reach store shelves.

Offering a creative approach to the sport of golf, Golf Story won the hearts of gamers with its unique blend of storytelling and graphical style. While feeling like a spiritual successor to the Mario Golf title that was released on Game Boy Color, fans found a new favorite to add to their collection. Sports Story seems to be pushing boundaries even further with the inclusion of RPG elements, including dungeon crawling, in this new adventure.

Sports Story will be available in December 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022