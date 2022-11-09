Sports Story: Release Date, Gameplay, Platforms, & Everything We Know

Fans of the cult classic Golf Story have something new to look forward to, as Sports Story inches closer to the finish line. Not only will gamers be able to jump right into the sport they have grown to love, but countless other activities sprinkled across the board.

Will this title make the jump to other platforms, or will Nintendo Switch enthusiasts have another exclusive title on their hands? Why is it Sports Story instead of Golf Story 2? Everything you need to know and more is available right here, so strap on your clubs and let’s hit the range to learn everything you need to know about this upcoming Action-RPG/Sports Hybrid! Yes, you did read that correctly!

Sports Story Release Date & Trailer

Taking the humor and gameplay of the previous title and spreading it out across a plethora of different activities, Sports Story has some mighty big shoes to fill. Thankfully, fans of the first title will only need to wait a short time before jumping into the action. Sports Story will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch in December of 2022, giving gamers plenty of time for a refresher on what made Golf Story so great.

As one of the first big indie titles for the platform, this sequel has plenty to cover. Not only will players get to partake in the great game of Golf, but they’ll also be able to jump right into the action with other sports, including:

Tennis

Soccer

Fishing

Cricket

BMX

Mini Golf

Volley Ball

Baseball

& More

With the first title only covering one sport, it’s understandable why this title has been in development as long as it has. There is plenty more to do this time around, and players can take this title wherever they would like to experience this sequel.

Sports Story- Which Platforms Will It Be On?

For those looking to get into the action as quickly as possible, they may need to make a new purchase. Sports Story will only be available on Nintendo Switch, much like its predecessor. While this doesn’t mean that it will stay here forever, there is a high chance of this title staying as an exclusive on the Nintendo family of consoles.

What Kind Of Gameplay Can We Expect In Sports Story?

While the first title nailed a hole-in-one with its expert balance of humor, gameplay, and writing, this sequel looks to take things to an even more extreme degree. Not only will you need to keep your skills on the green up to par, but with its expanded scope and the addition of dungeons to explore, things are about to get a bit more intense.

As you take a break from the world around you and your character, you’ll be able to take a break and relax at the mall, travel the world of the game by helicopter, train, or houseboat, and expand your horizons into sports and more. Which will you start with first?

Sports Story looks to be more of the same, which is not a bad thing. Fixing the faults of the first title, and expanding the overall scope of the world around the player will allow this title to eke its way into the hearts and minds of plenty. Just make sure your skills aren’t rusty before jumping into this exciting new title!

Sports Story will be available in December 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022