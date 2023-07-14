Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition Worth It?

For those excited to jump into Baldur’s Gate 3 but are sure if the Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it, you’ve come to the right place. Here, I’ll discuss how to get Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe, if it is worth it, and if the Collector’s Edition is worth it. Let’s dive in, shall we?
Everything Included in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition
The Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition costs $79.99 USD on PS5 or $69.99 USD on PC.
While it might not seem possible to get the Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition on PC, Larian Studios Games confirmed via the Steam early access notes that anybody who bought Baldur’s Gate 3 early access on PC will automatically receive a free Digital Deluxe upgrade.
Here’s what is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3:
- Everything included in the Standard Edition
- Divinity Bard Song Pack
- Exclusive Dice Skin
- Mask of the Shapeshifter
- Cape of the Red Prince
- Lute of the Merryweather Bard
- Needle of the Outlaw Rogue
- Bicorne of the Sea Beast
- Paintings from Rivellon
- Adventurer’s Pouch
- Digital OST
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Character Sheets
From the early access alone, I would say the Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it. If you can’t wait to create your character, pick a class, and explore the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, then you have to get the Digital Deluxe Edition. I mean, come on, it’s only $10 more or free if you already own Baldur’s Gate 3 early access on PC.
The myriad of in-game bonus weapons and armor for specific classes are an added bonus and the digital OST, artbook, and character sheets really sell it. I would recommend getting the Digital Deluxe if you’re thinking about it. Treat yourself.
Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition Worth It?
The real question is: is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition worth it? First, the price. The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition costs $269.99 USD, which is almost $200 more than the Digital Deluxe Edition. Okay, that’s really expensive, but what does the Collector’s Edition get you?
Here is everything included in Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition:
- Everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition
- Digital copy of the game
- Mind Flayer-inspired collector’s box
- Exclusive in-game dice skin
- Custom sticker sheet
- 25cm Mind Flayer vs. Drow battle diorama
- 160-page hardcover art book
- Cloth map of Faerûn
- A set of D&D-inspired origin character sheets
- Metal tadpole keyring
- Magic: The Gathering booster pack
- Custom-engraved metal d20 based on the dice from Baldur’s Gate 3
- Certificate of authenticity
The name says it all, right? If you’re a collector, and one that especially loves D&D, then I’d say the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition is worth it. I love Divinity: Original Sin 2, but I’m not a major D&D or Baldur’s Gate loyalist. Because of that, I’m not planning on getting the Collector’s Edition. I think the people who are going to get the Collector’s Edition know exactly who they are.
- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023