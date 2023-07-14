Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Should you get the Baldur's Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition? Also, what is included in the Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition?

July 14th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Image: Larian Studios Games

For those excited to jump into Baldur’s Gate 3 but are sure if the Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it, you’ve come to the right place. Here, I’ll discuss how to get Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe, if it is worth it, and if the Collector’s Edition is worth it. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Everything Included in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition costs $79.99 USD on PS5 or $69.99 USD on PC.

While it might not seem possible to get the Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition on PC, Larian Studios Games confirmed via the Steam early access notes that anybody who bought Baldur’s Gate 3 early access on PC will automatically receive a free Digital Deluxe upgrade.

Here’s what is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3:

  • Everything included in the Standard Edition
  • Divinity Bard Song Pack
  • Exclusive Dice Skin
  • Mask of the Shapeshifter
  • Cape of the Red Prince
  • Lute of the Merryweather Bard
  • Needle of the Outlaw Rogue
  • Bicorne of the Sea Beast
  • Paintings from Rivellon
  • Adventurer’s Pouch
  • Digital OST
  • Digital Artbook
  • Digital Character Sheets

From the early access alone, I would say the Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it. If you can’t wait to create your character, pick a class, and explore the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, then you have to get the Digital Deluxe Edition. I mean, come on, it’s only $10 more or free if you already own Baldur’s Gate 3 early access on PC.

The myriad of in-game bonus weapons and armor for specific classes are an added bonus and the digital OST, artbook, and character sheets really sell it. I would recommend getting the Digital Deluxe if you’re thinking about it. Treat yourself.

Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition Worth It?

Image: Larian Studios Games

The real question is: is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition worth it? First, the price. The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition costs $269.99 USD, which is almost $200 more than the Digital Deluxe Edition. Okay, that’s really expensive, but what does the Collector’s Edition get you?

Here is everything included in Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition:

  • Everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Digital copy of the game
  • Mind Flayer-inspired collector’s box
  • Exclusive in-game dice skin
  • Custom sticker sheet
  • 25cm Mind Flayer vs. Drow battle diorama
  • 160-page hardcover art book
  • Cloth map of Faerûn
  • A set of D&D-inspired origin character sheets
  • Metal tadpole keyring
  • Magic: The Gathering booster pack
  • Custom-engraved metal d20 based on the dice from Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Certificate of authenticity

The name says it all, right? If you’re a collector, and one that especially loves D&D, then I’d say the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition is worth it. I love Divinity: Original Sin 2, but I’m not a major D&D or Baldur’s Gate loyalist. Because of that, I’m not planning on getting the Collector’s Edition. I think the people who are going to get the Collector’s Edition know exactly who they are.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023

