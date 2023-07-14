Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Image: Larian Studios Games

For those excited to jump into Baldur’s Gate 3 but are sure if the Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it, you’ve come to the right place. Here, I’ll discuss how to get Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe, if it is worth it, and if the Collector’s Edition is worth it. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Everything Included in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition costs $79.99 USD on PS5 or $69.99 USD on PC.

While it might not seem possible to get the Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition on PC, Larian Studios Games confirmed via the Steam early access notes that anybody who bought Baldur’s Gate 3 early access on PC will automatically receive a free Digital Deluxe upgrade.

Here’s what is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3:

Everything included in the Standard Edition

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Skin

Mask of the Shapeshifter

Cape of the Red Prince

Lute of the Merryweather Bard

Needle of the Outlaw Rogue

Bicorne of the Sea Beast

Paintings from Rivellon

Adventurer’s Pouch

Digital OST

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

From the early access alone, I would say the Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it. If you can’t wait to create your character, pick a class, and explore the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, then you have to get the Digital Deluxe Edition. I mean, come on, it’s only $10 more or free if you already own Baldur’s Gate 3 early access on PC.

The myriad of in-game bonus weapons and armor for specific classes are an added bonus and the digital OST, artbook, and character sheets really sell it. I would recommend getting the Digital Deluxe if you’re thinking about it. Treat yourself.

Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition Worth It?

Image: Larian Studios Games

The real question is: is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition worth it? First, the price. The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition costs $269.99 USD, which is almost $200 more than the Digital Deluxe Edition. Okay, that’s really expensive, but what does the Collector’s Edition get you?

Here is everything included in Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition:

Everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital copy of the game

Mind Flayer-inspired collector’s box

Exclusive in-game dice skin

Custom sticker sheet

25cm Mind Flayer vs. Drow battle diorama

160-page hardcover art book

Cloth map of Faerûn

A set of D&D-inspired origin character sheets

Metal tadpole keyring

Magic: The Gathering booster pack

Custom-engraved metal d20 based on the dice from Baldur’s Gate 3

Certificate of authenticity

The name says it all, right? If you’re a collector, and one that especially loves D&D, then I’d say the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition is worth it. I love Divinity: Original Sin 2, but I’m not a major D&D or Baldur’s Gate loyalist. Because of that, I’m not planning on getting the Collector’s Edition. I think the people who are going to get the Collector’s Edition know exactly who they are.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023