Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets a Release Date with the State of Play Announcement, for PC, Mac, and PS5

Despite an otherwise underwhelming State of Play on February 23, 2023, there was one excellent announcement that sparked hope for Baldur’s Gate fans. For owners of Baldur’s Gate 3 that’s been in early access since October 6, 2023, the game has had tons of promise but had technical issues marring its debut. Finally, though, Baldur’s Gate 3 appears to be ready for wider audiences and has confirmed its release date, along with some great news for PlayStation owners.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Release Date and PlayStation 5 Confirmation

Baldur’s Gate 3 will fully release on August 31st, 2023 for PC, Mac, and PlayStation 5. The game is a marvelous adventure in the Forgotten Realms as depicted in the Dungeons & Dragons franchise. It’s had numerous sequels and spin-offs through the years, including some incredible dungeon-crawling games and various degrees of success on consoles. For those who own it already on PC and Mac, you can look forward to new gameplay, and get your friends together to combat the threat of the Mind Flayers.

The prospect of console players getting access to this game is great, especially with the cooperative element. Quality D&D games have been more sparse lately, so the more access to the promising ones, the better, especially with this title’s stability being improved.

You’ll be able to create your ideal character, manipulate trolls, and negotiate with sympathetic owl bears while you carry out your journeys. That being said, one particular platform seems to no longer be supported by the game, but we can’t put our finger on what that one was called…

Baldur’s Gate III Announcement Trailer Introduces New Villain

The new announcement trailer introduces General Ketheric Thorm, a necromancer with deadly power and presence whose army of the dead descends on the city of Baldur’s Gate. He is appropriately voiced by J.K. Simmons, whose dominant screen and voice presence includes characters like Whiplash’s Terence Fletcher, Invincible’s Omni-Man, and J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man.

Ketheric Thorm is a key enemy you’ll have to face to proceed in the game and will be sure to entice players to return for the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on August 31, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023