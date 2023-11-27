Is The Day Before Coming to Xbox or PlayStation?

Image: Fntastic

The Day Before is an upcoming open-world survival MMO game that has been talked about for a very long time, with numerous delays that have had gamers wondering if it even exists. Read further to learn if The Day Before is coming to Xbox and PlayStation when it launches.

Will The Day Before Release on Xbox and PlayStation Consoles?

The community can rest assured that The Day Before will be released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, it has yet to be confirmed when that will happen.

With a previous release date of November 2023, the developers have promised the community that The Day Before will now be released on December 7, 2023, in early access. The early access period will only be available for Steam players, with the full version coming in the future when the developers “are certain it’s the best version of the game as possible.”

The full version of The Day Before will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. That said, as you can see from the Tweet above, there is no confirmed date on when the full version will be released. In the meantime, come December 7, it will only be available on Steam.

Unfortunately, considering how long it took for the community to get information on the early access version, Xbox and PlayStation players could be waiting a very long time to get their hands on the MMO. Especially considering games that usually go into “development hell,” like The Day Before, enter early access riddled with bugs and problems. If that’s the case, the developers will have some work to do before releasing the full version on PlayStation and Xbox. We will have to wait and see.

The Day Before Pre-order and Price

At the time of writing, players cannot pre-order The Day Before. This can change soon, though, and we recommend following the official The Day Before Twitter account for any pre-order information. We know that the early access version of The Day Before will cost players $39, with the full version costing $49 when it finally hits PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023