Open World Zombie MMO The Day Before Will Have RTX Support

The Day Before, a slightly forgotten about open world MMO zombie survival game, has had its release date pushed several times. While the current release date is March 1, 2023, we are skeptical. However, we recently received a new The Day Before gameplay trailer at the GeForce RTX 2023 event alongside the new Atomic Heart gameplay trailer.

Not only did this spark hope that The Day Before is actually coming out in March, but it also got us re-excited about the world, the gameplay, and the graphics of The Day Before.

Though it is a brief trailer, this The Day Before trailer showed off a few gorgeously lit environments thanks to the support of GeForce RTX. If you are unfamiliar with it, RTX is ray tracing which means dynamic lighting, reflections, and shadows. Think of the way Fortnite is expertly using lighting and put it in the The Day Before world.

From abandoned city streets at dawn to dark basements with red light adding tension, The Day Before RTX trailer looks impressive. We also saw a team of five people clearing out zombies from a gas station and military zone which looked engaging. The physics evident in the zombies when shot are accurate and look good.

Nothing too over the top was shown in this short The Day Before trailer, but what makes us most excited is that this game is still alive and well. We look forward to hearing more about it soon, especially as the release date gets closer and closer.

For now, you can check out all of the The Day Before trailers and nuggets of news we’ve gotten and look forward to the beginning of March.

The Day Before will be available on March 1, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023