Is the Meta Quest Plus VR Subscription Worth It?

Virtual Reality has grown in popularity throughout the past few years. Hundreds of games are available for those lucky enough to own a headset of their own, especially if they’ve managed to grab a Quest headset from Meta. The company behind this affordable VR experience has just announced a subscription service known as Meta Quest Plus, allowing players to receive popular titles each month. But is the Meta Quest Plus subscription worth the price?

How to Know Whether the Meta Quest Plus Subscription is Worth a Purchase

For your first month, a Meta Quest+ subscription costs just $1 USD. It will cost around $8 per month afterwards, or $60 per year if you upgrade to the annual subscription. The service promises a value of up to $60 across each month, which means you can expect — at most — two games priced at $30 each per month or a similar combination of prices. The service makes a point to specify “up to $60,” so the available titles could be worth less overall.

Players can find the available titles across the current and next month on the Meta Quest+ page. There are also some clarifications about when games will be available, with subscribers only able to redeem the current month’s games and whatever titles they redeemed previously. It’s possible to see what will be included in the next month, but those with an annual subscription will have few options if they don’t like the selection. If you’re not interested in expanding your VR library as far as it can go, a month-to-month subscription is far more worthwhile than an annual one, especially since that gives you some leeway in searching for sales on games you missed.

Whether a subscription is worthwhile is up to you, but it will definitely depend on what games are being offered during each month. June 2023’s selection, Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995, are both great titles to try out for just one dollar. But between one’s modding capabilities and the other’s more story-based gameplay, some players might want to wait until there’s a pair of heavy-hitting games available on the service.

Of course, the subscription’s worthiness is not all focused around what games are available. Many people purchase VR to enjoy full immersion in the world of gaming. Do your best to research each selection of titles before diving into a subscription, and if you find each month always has something you’d enjoy, maybe you’ll get more out of the annual price than you might think. It might be a steep upfront cost, but 24 VR games for around $2.50 each isn’t a bad deal at all.

- This article was updated on June 26th, 2023