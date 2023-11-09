Is There a Free Upgrade for Ark Survival Ascended?

Just because they said it'd be free, doesn't make it free later.

November 9th, 2023 by Jorge Aguilar
A big spider in the forest looking green and mean in Ark Survival Ascended.
Image: Studio Wildcard

Ark Survival Ascended had a lot of build-up, with many thinking that it would be a free upgrade to Ark: Survival Evolved. The the co-creative director Jeremy Stieglitz even tweeted that the upgrade to Ascended would be free. Below we’ll let you know if you can get it for free.

Can You Get Ark: Survival Ascended for Free?

You cannot get Ark: Survival Ascended for free. The game is only available as a full purchase on steam. The team ended up stating in March that the game would come with a price tag but many had missed the update.

The reason that fans thought this upgrade would be free is because the developer stated it in a tweet. They had revealed a teaser for an Unreal Engine 5 edition of Ark: Survival Evolved. After the teaser, Stieglitz the co-creative director of Ark: Survival Evolved stated that Ark: Survival Ascended would indeed be free. He called it an “in the works complete free upgrade/remaster” of Ark: Survival Evolved.

Now that Ark: Survival Ascended has arrived and there still isn’t an option for owners of the previous game to get a free version, it’s clear one isn’t coming. The developers haven’t spoken on the backtrack or why they didn’t say anything about it, but that’s what fans will have to deal with. If you want the upgrade, you’re going to have to pay full price.

I definitely don’t like it when developers say something will be free and then end up charging for it. However, I’ve never worked on a games as big as the Ark series so I wouldn’t know how much money it must cost to do things like this. I also have seen developers needing to charge more because of how much it costs to make games. In the end, it’s up to the developer to release things for free or charge.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023

