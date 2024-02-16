Image: Eleventh Hour Games

Although Last Epoch doesn’t have seasons in the traditional sense, its Cycles function similarly to the seasons seen in Action RPGs. That said, is there a reward for participating in Cycles in Last Epoch?

Are There Cycle Rewards in Last Epoch?

Contrary to what some players might anticipate, participating in Last Epoch’s Cycles does not grant you rewards. This was confirmed by a member of the Eleventh Hour Games studio, the team behind the development of Last Epoch, during a discussion on the Last Epoch’s Discord server. The developer, known as Mike W, stated they are not interested in having mechanically unique rewards for a cycle race. This information was also confirmed by a moderator on the Last Epoch’s Discord server.

Mike W further explained that the existence of any item, regardless of its rarity, that grants Legendary Potential (LP) poses a problem. The developer’s concern seems to be centered around maintaining a balanced and fair gaming experience for all players. By eliminating the existence of LP granting items, they aim to ensure that progress and success in the game are determined by a player’s skill and strategy rather than their possession of certain rare items given only during specific cycles.

In many games, season rewards are a common feature, and players might have expected Last Epoch to have them. However, this does not align with the developers’ vision for the game. While this might disappoint some players who were anticipating such rewards, there is a silver lining. By not offering Cycle Rewards, Last Epoch ensures that players maintain their focus on the core gameplay experience, not on the pursuit of seasonal rewards. I see this as something that could potentially enhance the gaming experience, as players will engage with the game solely for its mechanics and narrative.

If you’re concerned about missing out on a specific item by not participating in a Cycle, rest assured, you have nothing to worry about. It seems that Last Epoch is the game for you. Worry only about finding a class that works for you and having fun with the game.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2024