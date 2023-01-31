Is Undisputed On Xbox or PlayStation? – Platforms Explained

Gamers have been excited about Undisputed for quite some time, and now that it has finally been released in Early Access, gamers may be wondering where they’ll have the chance to pick this new boxing title up, and where it is currently available. With great presentation and dynamic animations, gamers may be hoping to flex the power of their consoles to try it out.

Is Undisputed available on Xbox or PlayStation? Let’s lace up and make our way to the ring to find out if players will have the chance to knock their friends out on the big screen, or where they’ll finally be able to make their Heavyweight dreams come true.

Where Can You Play Undisputed? – PC, Xbox, PlayStation Explained

Currently, Undisputed is only available on Steam. This may be unfortunate news for those that were hoping to jump onto their console of choice and jump right into the action, but there are a few reasons why it is only available on PC at the moment.

It just released into Early Access on January 31, 2023, after a lengthy development cycle. And while there are plenty of features, and plenty of boxers to wreak havoc with, there are many features that still need to be added to this particular game. Working with Steam, the development team can deploy fixes and patches easier and faster, while focusing on the proper development of this title.

Furthermore, Microsoft and Sony can be a bit slower to react to hotfixes and patches, leaving gamers that are stuck with issues floundering on the canvas for a while longer than PC players would need to be, so working on making the perfect version before deploying this title onto consoles is the right choice in the long run.

As Steel City Interactive continues refining the sweet science, gamers can expect to see this title on their console of choice in the future. While there is currently no release date shown for these particular versions of the game, we can only expect as the game gets further along in development that they will finally make their appearance on, at least, Current Generation consoles.

Undisputed is available now in Early Access on PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023