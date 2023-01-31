All Professional Boxers In Undisputed – Full Roster

Gamers who have been patiently waiting for a new boxing game have finally had their wish granted, now that Undisputed has finally come into the ring. Taking everything that made the Fight Night series excel and improving upon it, players will get the chance to become a world champion with some of the best in-ring action in decades.

However, since many years have passed since an official Boxing game has come out, who will be making the walk into the ring for this title? Let’s dive in and find out who will be making an appearance, and you can make the decision if this is a contender for the championship.

All Currently Available Boxers In Undisputed

There are currently over 50 available boxers to use in Undisputed, ranging from classic fighters to new-age champions. Furthermore, there are female boxers available to use in this title, so everyone gets a chance to shine in this title.

All Currently Available Male Boxers in Undisputed

Anthony Crolla

Arturo Gatti

Canelo Alvarez

Carl Froch

Charlie Edwards

Conor Benn

Dalton Smith

David Adeleye

Deontay Wilder

Eddie Hall

Enzo Maccarinelli

Frank Bruno

George Davey

George Groves

Hopey Price

Joe Frazier

Joe Joyce

Joe Louis

Johnny Nelson

Jono Carroll

Jordan Gill

Jorge Linares

Josh Taylor

Josh Warrington

Kell Brook

Kid Galahad

Lawrence Okolie

Lyndon Arthur

Michael McKinson

Micky Ward

Muhammad Ali

Nigel Benn

Oleksandr Usyk

Patrick Rokohl

Ricky Hatton

Rocky Marciano

Roy Jones Jr.

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Rhodes

Scott Quigg

Shawn Porter

Sugar Ray Leonard

Sugar Ray Robinson

Sunny Edwards

Terrence Crawford

Tyson Fury

All Female Boxers In Undisputed

Alicia Napoleon

Cecilia Braekhus

Chantelle Cameron

Delfine Persoon

Ebanie Bridges

Jelena Mrdjenovich

Jessica McCaskill

Katie Taylor

Natasha Jonas

Sophie Alisch

Terri Harper

With a fair number of boxers to choose from already, players will also be happy to know that the developers behind this project have promised that more boxers will be added in as development continues. With this title finally releasing into Early Access, there may be a few small issues that will continue to be worked out, but all of these Boxers look and perform as they should.

It will be exciting to watch the continued development of Undisputed, as it looks to take the belt away from the storied Fight Night franchise and become the new Champion of the World of Boxing. Getting to play with all of these newer boxers, and storied veterans makes this quite the love letter to fans around the world.

Undisputed is available now in Early Access on PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023