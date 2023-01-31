All Professional Boxers In Undisputed – Full Roster

Gamers who have been patiently waiting for a new boxing game have finally had their wish granted, now that Undisputed has finally come into the ring. Taking everything that made the Fight Night series excel and improving upon it, players will get the chance to become a world champion with some of the best in-ring action in decades.
However, since many years have passed since an official Boxing game has come out, who will be making the walk into the ring for this title? Let’s dive in and find out who will be making an appearance, and you can make the decision if this is a contender for the championship.
All Currently Available Boxers In Undisputed
There are currently over 50 available boxers to use in Undisputed, ranging from classic fighters to new-age champions. Furthermore, there are female boxers available to use in this title, so everyone gets a chance to shine in this title.
All Currently Available Male Boxers in Undisputed
- Anthony Crolla
- Arturo Gatti
- Canelo Alvarez
- Carl Froch
- Charlie Edwards
- Conor Benn
- Dalton Smith
- David Adeleye
- Deontay Wilder
- Eddie Hall
- Enzo Maccarinelli
- Frank Bruno
- George Davey
- George Groves
- Hopey Price
- Joe Frazier
- Joe Joyce
- Joe Louis
- Johnny Nelson
- Jono Carroll
- Jordan Gill
- Jorge Linares
- Josh Taylor
- Josh Warrington
- Kell Brook
- Kid Galahad
- Lawrence Okolie
- Lyndon Arthur
- Michael McKinson
- Micky Ward
- Muhammad Ali
- Nigel Benn
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Patrick Rokohl
- Ricky Hatton
- Rocky Marciano
- Roy Jones Jr.
- Ryan Garcia
- Ryan Rhodes
- Scott Quigg
- Shawn Porter
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Sunny Edwards
- Terrence Crawford
- Tyson Fury
All Female Boxers In Undisputed
- Alicia Napoleon
- Cecilia Braekhus
- Chantelle Cameron
- Delfine Persoon
- Ebanie Bridges
- Jelena Mrdjenovich
- Jessica McCaskill
- Katie Taylor
- Natasha Jonas
- Sophie Alisch
- Terri Harper
With a fair number of boxers to choose from already, players will also be happy to know that the developers behind this project have promised that more boxers will be added in as development continues. With this title finally releasing into Early Access, there may be a few small issues that will continue to be worked out, but all of these Boxers look and perform as they should.
It will be exciting to watch the continued development of Undisputed, as it looks to take the belt away from the storied Fight Night franchise and become the new Champion of the World of Boxing. Getting to play with all of these newer boxers, and storied veterans makes this quite the love letter to fans around the world.
Undisputed is available now in Early Access on PC.
- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023