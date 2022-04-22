Is Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt Coming to PS4?

Will previous-gen players get a chance to try this latest Battle Royale?

April 21st, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Vampire-The-Masquerade-Bloodhunt-founders-ultimate-edition

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is coming in hot on April 27th, 2022, and the free-to-play Battle Royale shows tons of promise.  After the PlayStation 2021 showcase, PS5 owners were assured they would get a chance to play this game just after the PC release on September 7, 2021. The game boasts plenty of customization options and caters to many different playstyles with close combat, gunplay, and all sorts of vampiric action, but PS4 players are left wondering if they’ll get a chance to play.

As stated in the case of the Xbox line of consoles, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will not be available on PS4, and given that the PS5 is a year and a half in, there’s a possibility it might not see a port anytime soon.  This is unfortunate, due to the massive install base of the PS4, as it would be a great way to get players into the ecosystem, but it appears that the developers, Sharkmob, wanted to keep true to a next-gen vision.  Part of this includes sticking to fewer platforms to develop on, preventing spreading themselves too thin.

While this is undeniably unfortunate as the game looks pretty great, it will at least be in the PlayStation family of consoles, as well as on PC.  Despite the scarcity of PlayStation 5 consoles, it’s becoming easier to get your hands on them, so be sure to check our restock guides.  While there’s still plenty to enjoy on the hugely successful console, Sony is aiming to continue steering players toward the new platform with enticing titles such as this.  Vampire: The Masquerade has several games in development, including Swansong, and hopefully, eventually, Bloodlines 2.

See also
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt: Is The Founder's Ultimate Edition Worth It?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will be fully released on PlayStation 5 and PC on April 27, 2022.  Be sure to check out our other guides on the game, and get ready for the release!

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt Xbox
Is Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt Coming to Xbox?
Official Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt cover image.
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt: Is The Founder’s Ultimate Edition Worth It?
Official Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt cover image.
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt: Is It Free To Play?
Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt Early Access September 6 Release Notes
Trending on AOTF
Snoop Dogg is Now Available in Warzone & Vanguard Here’s How to Get Him
Valorant Fade Agent
Valorant Fade Agent First Look: Abilities, Release Date, and More
yelan genshin impact 2.7 leak
Genshin Impact 2.7 Story Leak Reveals Major Characters and More
Personal Final Fantasy XIV cover image.
FFXIV: Lyse Outfit and Megashiba Mount Leaked for Mog Station Store