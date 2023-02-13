Is Wanted: Dead on Xbox Game Pass?

Wanted: Dead is a stylish love letter to the 6th generation of consoles with love for Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive fans, so if you had an Xbox or PlayStation 2 back in the day, this might be up your alley. Wanted: Dead is graphically closer to the current generation, and the stylish hardcore shooter and hack ‘n slash gameplay is an appealing mix for many players. But people might wonder, is this high-octane action game available on Xbox Game Pass, or is Wanted: Dead one you’ll have to buy Day One?

Is Wanted: Dead on Game Pass Now or in the Future?

Wanted: Dead is not on Xbox Game Pass as a Day One release, but it could always appear on the subscription service in the future. Developer Soleil Ltd. has brought us a new cyberpunk adventure full of would-be futuristic visions of a dystopia, fun sound design, and a variety of deadly weapons and finishers to take down your opponents. But if you want to play, you will have to pay.

What is Coming to Game Pass in February?

While Wanted: Dead might not be there as a Day One release, Xbox and PC players on the subscription have plenty to look forward to. This includes highly anticipated brand-new IP along with exceptional games released over the last couple of years, listed below:

Darkest Dungeon – February 2 (Cloud, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Grid Legends – February 2 (Cloud)

(Cloud) Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition – February 7 (Cloud, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) Madden NFL 23 – February 9 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

(PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) SD Gundam Battle Alliance – February 9 (Cloud, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – February 14 (Cloud, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Cities: Skylines – Remastered – February 15 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S)

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition – February 16 (Cloud, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) Atomic Heart – February 21 (Cloud, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Gundam fans, Madden Football enthusiasts, and people seeking the amazing first-person action promised in Atomic Heart have plenty to be excited about. But don’t sleep on Hot Wheels Unleashed if you haven’t tried it yet!

Wanted: Dead releases on February 14, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023