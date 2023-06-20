Is XDefiant on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One? PS5, Xbox Series, and More Explained

Image: Ubisoft

XDefiant fans are highly familiar with what current-gen platforms have XDefiant, but many may not know if the title is on the way to consoles like PlayStation 4. If you were planning to dive into the action that XDefiant offers on one of the last-gen consoles, then you should find out all the important details. This article will take you through answering the question if XDefiant is on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Will XDefiant Release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Yes, XDefiant is confirmed to be in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The exact details surrounding a release date are still to be confirmed at the time of writing. The news that last-gen consoles were getting worked on was provided through an official Discord server with viewers flocking to Reddit to discuss the information.

We would think that the developers will share more information about the Last-Gen platform release when they are closer to a main launch for them. For now, the best way to keep up to date with any release date is to keep an eye on the official XDefiant Twitter or on the Ubisoft (XDefiant section) website where the development team will share news updates.

XDefiant on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Supports 120Hz

XDefiant on both current-Gen platforms will allow players to experience the game in 120Hz if you have displays that are supportive of that Hz. The 120Hz mode will reduce any input latency (slightly) and also allow for general fluidity feel improvements. However, it should be noted that the 120Hz mode as of the moment is still going through development review which means it could be changed in some way.

PlayStation 5 has already received an input latency fix after the last closed beta after players were experiencing increased lag on frames. It is clear to see that the developers are working to ensure that players’ concerns are fixed quickly and efficiently. All in all, the 120Hz mode is likely going to have a lot of fans appreciative of the inclusion.

How to Check Refresh Rate (Hz) on a Monitor

If you are unsure if your display will be supportive of the 120Hz mode then we would recommend hooking your monitor up to a PC. From there you can boot up your PC and check the refresh rate (Hz) quickly if you don’t have the monitor info laying around. You can check your refresh rate by following the instructions listed below.

Right-Click anywhere on your main desktop. Click “Display Settings” — it has a little monitor with a cogwheel on the icon. Click “Advanced Display” and look at the bottom of the page. Next to “Choose a Refresh Rate”, you will be able to see what Hz your Monitor can run at.

Now that you know if your monitor can run 120Hz you can hook it back up for your consoles again. XDefiant will have a lot of players making sure their specs are up to scratch for the playthrough.

