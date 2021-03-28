It Takes Two: Does it have Crossplay?

Players looking to pick up the new co-op adventure It Takes Two will likely be wondering if it supports crossplay. Crossplay is a feature that has been getting added to more and more games recently that allows players to play with their friends on different consoles and PC – for example, you could play online with your friend on Xbox if you’re playing on PlayStation.

It Takes Two is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and Origin. So can you play crossplay between any of these platforms?

Does It Takes Two have Crossplay?

Currently, It Takes Two does not support crossplay between any platforms. There’s no word of whether this will change in the future, but for now it seems that both of you will need to play on the same platform. The game does, however, support cross-generational play – so it is possible for you and your friend to play on a PS4 and PS5, or an Xbox One and Xbox Series X, for example.

Here’s what the FAQ on the official website has to say:

“Friend’s Pass offers cross-gen but not cross-platform play. For example, Player 1 can be playing on PlayStation 5 and invite Player 2 on Playstation 4. But Player 1 playing on Playstation 5 cannot invite Player 2 on Xbox Series X or PC. The save system also works cross-gen.”