It Takes Two: How to Beat Wasp Queen Boss

The Wasp Queen boss in It Takes Two can be quite frustrating to take down. As with most of the difficult bosses in this game, you’ll need good communication between both players and you’ll need to acknowledge the telegraphed attacks to reduce the amount of times you get hit. Here’s how to beat the Wasp Queen.

How to Beat the Wasp Queen Boss in It Takes Two

The important thing to note when facing this boss is that you need to continually remove the wasp swarms to stop them from becoming a problem.

The first half of the fight is much easier than the second half. You’ll need to damage each section of the Wasp Queen (bottom front and back, middle front and back, and head) until each section gets destroyed.

Firstly, you need to fire Cody’s tree sap at the wasp swarms and then use May’s weapon to blow them up. This is to try and stop them from protecting the Wasp Queen as much as possible. The swarms will also try to attack you by turning into a sword or hammer, and you’ll need to jump or dodge these if they come to you.

Cody should now have a clear sightline to fire his tree sap at the Wasp Queen herself. Fire at one of the sections of her body and blow it up with May’s weapon.

Repeat this until both front sections have been destroyed.

Now for the trickier part. You’ll both need to ride the rail to get behind the Wasp Queen and use the same method as before to destroy the back sections. The wasp swarms will try to protect the boss so try to blow these up to get a clear shot.

Once both back panels are destroyed, you’ll be continually riding on a circular rail. You have to blow up the swarms so you can get a clear shot at the Wasp Queen’s head, and continue to do damage until you take her down.

It Takes Two is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S