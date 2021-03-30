It Takes Two: How to Get Faraway Frequencies Trophy/Achievement

The Faraway Frequencies Trophy/Achievement is very easy to miss in It Takes Two. It is found inside the chapter ‘Rose’s Room’ during the ‘Spaced Out’ section. Here’s a guide on how to get the Faraway Frequencies Trophy/Achievement.

How to Get Faraway Frequencies Trophy/Achievement in It Takes Two

To unlock this easily missed secret, you’ll need to go to chapter select and go into ‘Spaced Out’ inside ‘Rose’s Room’ if you’ve already done this section, otherwise you can unlock it during your first playthrough.

During ‘Spaced Out’, you’ll come to a section involving several portals that act as small individual challenges.

Jump into the yellow portal when you can, and you’ll see a big pile of pillows in your right as shown below.

Make your way up to the very top of the pile and you’ll find a satellite dish.

Interact with this, and then look around to scan for 4 different signals. Listen to them all and you’ll unlock the trophy.

It Takes Two is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S