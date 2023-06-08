John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando: Release Date, Platforms, and Trailer

Image: Focus Entertainment

Are you seeking information on John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, like the release date, platforms, and trailer? Summer Fest 2023 brought more than just Nicolas Cage joining Dead by Daylight. Another exciting collaboration was revealed in the form of a trailer for John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando. This co-op first-person shooter will be published by Focus Entertainment and developed by Saber Interactive.

What is the Release Date for John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando?

Image: Focus Entertainment

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando will release sometime in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. We will update this guide as soon as Focus Entertainment provides us with more information, including the exact release date.

Prepare for a thrilling co-op shooter game inspired by 80s horror and action movies. John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando lets you drive powerful vehicles and fight against hoards of monsters to save the world. It’s time to gear up and go all out, commando style!

Related: Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage: Release Date, Perks, and Leaks

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando Trailer

Image: Focus Entertainment

A reveal trailer was shown during Summer Game Fest 2023 to “Shot Through the Heart” by Bon Jovi. While this choice of music for the trailer is hilarious, it doesn’t make sense since every zombie slayer knows you have to shoot a zombie in the head to kill it, but hey, we’ll give it a pass.

Here is the reveal trailer from Summer Fest 2023:

Who is John Carpenter?

Image: Regal Movies

John Howard Carpenter is an accomplished American filmmaker, actor, and composer. While he has dabbled in various film genres, he is renowned for his work in horror, action, and science fiction films during the 1970s and 1980s. He is widely regarded as a master of the horror genre and a true icon in the industry—his most known for The Fog, Dark Star, Halloween, and Escape from New York. Considering what Carpenter will bring in his collaboration with Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive for John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando is fascinating.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023