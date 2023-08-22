Killing Floor III: Release Date, Gameplay, and Everything We Know

Image: Tripwire Interactive

Killing Floor III is now in development, bringing back the classic cooperative monster shooter with a new entry after seven years. The Killing Floor franchise has kept itself alive for quite some time thanks to updates and DLC for its previous titles, but this new announcement is a standalone sequel. Information about its additions and changes are scarce, as is any information about its release. But there are still a few things that can be gleamed from its trailer and official pages.

What can Fans Expect From Killing Floor III?

So far, it’s been made clear that Killing Floor III isn’t radically changing the lore of its predecessors. Into the not-so-far future, a cooperative team of players must battle bioengineered monsters known as Zeds. There are new aspects to the story such as a rebellious group known as Nightfall, but long-time fans will be familiar with both the setting and the gameplay.

Only a glimpse of the newest Killing Floor’s combat was shown so far, but it seems to retain the fast-paced shooter aspects of its predecessors. Things to note are the inclusion of a brutal finisher in the game’s trailer and environmental explosions from a screenshot in the game’s Steam store page. This entry also builds on Killing Floor 2‘s realism with even greater graphical fidelity — which might affect how many players can enjoy the game for themselves.

A release date for Killing Floor III has not been announced yet. However, it is only arriving to modern platforms such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It will also be available on both the Steam and Epic Games stores, though there’s been no words on system requirements as of yet. Those interested in this latest entry to the Killing Floor franchise can visit the game’s main website and subscribe to its newsletter, allowing them to keep their eye out for further information.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023