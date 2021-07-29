Kingdom Hearts HD -1.5 + 2.5 Remix- Update 1.0.0.7 Patch Notes

Square Enix has updated the PC version of Kingdom Hearts HD -1.5 + 2.5 Remix- tonight with Version 1.0.0.7. This is the first update to the title since its launch and one that has been highly anticipated by fans. The series made its PC debut just back in March, and since its launch, there have been numerous complaints asking Square Enix to patch various bugs and glitches within the various games of the series, mainly within 1.5 + 2.5 Remix. Players have reported freezing, crashing, glitching, and countless other bugs within the games, which caused a hashtag to trend on Twitter multiple times throughout the past few months.

No new content has been added with this patch for Kingdom Hearts HD -1.5 + 2.5 Remix-, as Version 1.0.0.7 is fully focused on resolving bugs and improving the performance and stability. You can check out Version 1.0.0.7’s patch notes below.

Kingdom Hearts HD Remix Update 1.0.0.7 Patch Notes

■ Fixed a bug in “Kingdom Hearts II FINAL MIX” and improved stability.

Players on Twitter are reporting that the patch seems to have stopped the crashes found within Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, however glitches and bugs are still present. Hopefully, Square Enix is working on a larger patch that can address all of the issues with the various games in the series soon, so players can enjoy the Kingdom Hearts series worry-free. This is a start, however, and it is nice to see Square Enix actually working on the PC versions of these games after so many quiet months since the launch.

Kingdom Hearts in its entirety is available on the Epic Games Store exclusively. The games available include Kingdom Hearts HD -1.5 + 2.5 Remix-, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, and the latest entry, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. Currently, all titles are on sale on the storefront, ranging from 20% to 50% off in price.