Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Beta: Start Time and How to Sign Up

Kingdom Hearts is one of the most beloved franchises, so it’s only fitting that fans want to get in on the action for the beta of the latest entry. Read further to learn about the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta, including the start time and how to sign up.

How to Sign Up for the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Closed Beta

Players can apply for the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta test by visiting the official Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link website. On this website, all you need to do is select “Beta Test Application” and agree to the terms and conditions. Next, hit apply, bringing you to a questionnaire that you must complete, as well as entering your email address at the end.

Once you have completed the questionnaire and hit send on the application, you are all set. The devs for the game should be in touch shortly with you through the email address you added to the application.

It is important to note that the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link beta test is for Australia and the United Kingdom only. It is undetermined if the closed beta will expand into other countries.

When Does the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Closed Beta Start?

There are two closed beta tests for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link — one for iOS and another for Android devices. iOS is first up with the closed beta test on November 29, 2023, at 7:00 AM (UTC) and will run through December 8, 2023.

As for Android devices, the official date for the closed beta test is still being determined. Although, it is known that it will take place in January 2024.

Will Beta Progress Carry Over to the Full Game?

Unfortunately, players’ progress during the closed beta of Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link will not carry over to the full game. In other words, players must start from scratch when the game officially launches in 2024.

If you’re in the United Kingdom or Australia, sign up for the closed beta as soon as possible. The game is looking to be a Kingdom Hearts version of Pokemon GO, where it is a GPS-based RPG game, so you don’t want to miss out.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023