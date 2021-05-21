Knockout City Special Throws: How to Curve and Lob the Ball

Knockout City is a simple game on its surface, but there are several special throws you can perform that allow you to curve and lob the ball to throw your enemies off guard. You can also perform other special actions like throwing your allies instead of a ball or balling up yourself. There are a lot of strategies to master, but if you spend a little time practicing, you’ll be able to mix up your throws and score more points for your team. Here’s a breakdown of all the special throws in Knockout City.

How to Curve a Throw in Knockout City

To curve a throw, you must perform a spin jump before you throw the ball. You can do a spin jump by pressing the Circle/B button on a controller or the E key on PC. If you throw the ball while performing a spin jump, you’ll throw a curveball either left or right depending on which direction you hold. If you move left while spin jumping, you’ll curve the ball to the left. If you move right in the air, the ball will curve to the right. You can use this ability to throw balls around corners and catch enemies off guard for easy knockouts.

How to Do a Lob Throw

To lob a throw, you must perform a flip jump before you throw the ball. You can do a flip jump by pressing the Triangle/Y button on a controller or the Q key on PC. If you throw the ball while performing a flip jump, you’ll lob the ball upward. This is great for catching opponents by surprise because most people don’t think to look above them for incoming balls. You can also lob the ball over a wall to knock out an enemy that is behind cover.

How to Throw Your Teammates

To throw other players, they must first ball up by pressing R1/RB on a controller or the Alt key on PC. This will allow them to roll around and let you pick them up as if they were a ball. You can then throw them normally, but you can charge the throw to perform a special bomb attack that sends them sky high so they can strike down on your opponents from above. This charged bomb throw will instantly knock out any enemies caught in the blast radius, and it’s one of the best moves in the game.

Knockout City is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.