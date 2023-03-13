Last Epoch: Best Bladedancer Builds

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

Bladedancer is a specific branch of the Rogue class in Last Epoch and there are a few builds that are extremely effective. Especially after reaching maximum skill level, these Bladedancer builds have serious potential in Last Epoch.

What Are the Best Bladedancer Builds in Last Epoch?

Poison Assassin Bladedancer Build

The goal of the poison assassin Bladedancer build is to overwhelm your enemies with poison attacks while getting in and getting out very quickly.

The strengths of this build are that it is very fast and very deadly. The weaknesses are that while you’ll have high Evade, you’ll be weak to attacks, so you have to constantly stay on the move.

Here are the specialized skills for the poison assassin Bladedancer build:

Acid Flask

Shift

Smoke Bomb

Shurikens

Umbral Blades

Here is the essential gear for the poison assassin Bladedancer build:

Vipertail

Woven Flesh

Bleeding Heart

Salt the Wound

Stymied Fate

Shadow Bladedancer Build

The shadow Bladedancer build centers on the Shadow Cascade skill. The goal is to create multiple shadows on the field to confuse and damage the enemy.

The strengths of this build are that you will have a lot of crowd control and enemy diversion. The weaknesses are that it doesn’t have as high DPS as other builds.

Here are the specialized skills for the shadow Bladedancer build:

Shadow Cascade

Shift

Smoke Bomb

Sychronized Strike

Umbral Blades

Here is the essential gear for the shadow Bladedancer build:

Vipertail

Smoke Weaver

Siphon of Anguish

Flurry Bladedancer Build

Lastly, the flurry Bladedancer build focuses on swarming the enemy with multiple attacks. It is fast, like every other Bladedancer build, and can be combined with some poison to deal even more damage.

The strengths of this build are that it is extremely fast and great against high health enemies. The weaknesses are that it doesn’t deal with crowd control as well as other builds, but is still highly effective.

Here are the specialized skills for the flurry Bladedancer build:

Acid Flask

Flurry

Shift

Shurikens

Smoke Bomb

Here is the essential gear for the flurry Bladedancer build:

Vipertail

Wing Guards

Quicksilver Coil

