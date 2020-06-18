If you aren’t a picture perfect assassin throughout the two dozen hours you’ll spend playing The Last of Us Part 2, you will end up taking quite a bit of damage before the credits roll. Actually, even if you do play perfectly, you’ll end up getting hurt at various points in the game. It does give you a general rundown of what to do, but in case you forget or weren’t paying close enough attention here’s how to heal in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to Heal

The main way you’ll heal yourself in The Last of Us Part 2 is by using a health kit. These first aid devices can be crafted or acquired around the landscape. Once you have one just select it by pressing up on the d-pad, then use it to heal yourself by holding the right trigger (R2). It will take a little while so hold the button until the animation completes, and always try to start this in a safe area. Once complet your health should jump by quite a bit, possibly to full.

If it’s not you can always use a second health kit if you have one, but there are other options. Food is also strewn about the landscape, either inside of vending machines or restaurants, or found in some somewhat random places. You can tell it’s a health item due to the cross pattern displayed on it. When you see one, just know that it will refill a portion of your health as soon as you pick it up. If your health is full, you can’t pick it up, so try to look for these before using one of your valuable health kits.

And that’s all you need to know about how to heal in The Last of Us Part 2. You don’t always want to maintain a full health bar, but keep it high enough that a random WLF or infected attack doesn’t take you out before you can retaliate.