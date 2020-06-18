Just like its predecessor, The Last of Us Part 2 features the occassional generator that you need to fuel up and power on in order to open a gate or get through a door. These large mechanical objects seem simple, but the quick-time event you have to accomplish might confuse some. To help out, here’s how to start generators and engines in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to Start Generators and Engines

The first generator you’re likely to come across will be at the Seattle Main Gate. We’ve walked through this whole section before, so if you need help outside of the generator be sure to check out that guide. But if you’re just stuck with the generator then keep reading. To start any generator or engine in The Last of Us Part 2 just walk up to it and press Triangle to activate. This will bring you to a quick-time event with a circle and an indicator that bounces up and down along the circle.

When the indicator reaches the bottom you need to hit Triangle again to prime the engine. You need to time it right, if the indicator bounces up before you hit the button it will choke instead. If you’re successful part of the circle will light up and the indicator will bounce high up and come back down. Repeat this two more times for a total of three successive hits and the generator will start right up.

This is repeated a few times throughout the game, with generators powering various gates and doors along Ellie’s journey. Nothing changes from one to the next though, so now that you know how to start generators and engines in The Last of Us Part 2 you are all set. Just be careful with the timing and don’t get impatient if you mess up, let it recover and start again.