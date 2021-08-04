Last Stop Achievement Guide: Chapter 5 and 6 Achievements

Of the 35 Last Stop achievements to unlock, 11 of them are unlocked during Chapters 5 and 6, and we’ve got an achievement guide for them. Most of the achievements in this game are completely unmissable, being story-related, but 15 of them can be missed. These two chapters are a bit less dense regarding missable achievements. Each chapter has only two missable achievements, but the two chapters will grant you seven unmissable ones alongside them.

If you’ve already finished a playthrough of this game, then you can use chapter select to skip to the appropriate parts of the game to get these achievements. If this is your first playthrough, then you can unlock these achievements during it, provided you read ahead and get yourself ready to identify when you are at the correct part. If you missed some achievements in Chapters 1 and 2, or in Chapters 3 and 4, then you can use our other Last Stop achievement guides for those chapters to clean up.

Last Stop Achievement Guide for Chapters 5 and 6

The seven unmissable achievements for Chapters 5 and 6, all of which are secret, are listed here:

Unfinished Business (30G)

Finish ‘Domestic Affairs’ – Chapter 5

Finish ‘Domestic Affairs’ – Chapter 5 Revelations (90G)

Finish ‘Domestic Affairs’ – Chapter 6

Finish ‘Domestic Affairs’ – Chapter 6 Confessions of a Kidnapper (30G)

Finish ‘Stranger Danger’ – Chapter 5

Finish ‘Stranger Danger’ – Chapter 5 Role Reversals (90G)

Finish ‘Stranger Danger’ – Chapter 6

Finish ‘Stranger Danger’ – Chapter 6 Making Do (30G)

Finish ‘Paper Dolls’ – Chapter 5

Finish ‘Paper Dolls’ – Chapter 5 A Friend in Need (90G)

Finish ‘Paper Dolls’ – Chapter 6

Finish ‘Paper Dolls’ – Chapter 6 Last Stop (100G)

Finish the adventure

Chapter 5

Librarian (30G): While playing as Meena, you will need to correctly organize the bookshelf at her dad’s apartment. Read the book titles in the middle of the screen, then press the correct category to place them on the correct shelf.

Arts and Entertainment:

1001 Film Facts

Kama Sutra

The Highlands: Paintings

The Lost Photos of Lucas Fairfax

Politics and History:

19th Century Europe

Left to Right: A Guide to UK Politics

Travel:

A Footpath Guide to Sweden

Hawaii: A Ticket to Paradise

The Adventurer’s Guide to Iceland

Strong as an ox (15G): While playing as Donna, you will return home from the hospital and eventually end up handcuffed to a fence. A short quick-time event will start, and you’ll need to press the corresponding button as the dial passes three circles, as quickly as possible. This means you need to press the button on the first cycle, such that you can be freed as early as you can. This is another very slow quick-time event so it should be no problem.

Chapter 6

True detective (30G) and You were never here (15G): These two achievements are worked towards simultaneously, as you can miss progress towards one if you focus only on the other. While playing as Meena, you’ll need to collect every scrap of evidence for “True detective”, and close every door and drawer for “You were never here” when you break into the apartment.

Once in the apartment, enter the first door on the left. Open the bottom drawer beneath the TV, then read and take the classified file. Make sure to close the drawer.

Read the laptop on the chair near the window, then put it back.

Open the bottom drawer of the nightstand to the right of the bed. Read and take, then close that drawer.

Leave the bedroom and close the door.

Go to the end of the end of the hallway and enter the last door on the right to find the living room. On your left, grab the file next to the plant, read and take it.

Enter the kitchen and grab the file on the table, reading and taking it.

Make sure all drawers and doors are closed, then return down the hallway. Enter the door next to the phone.

Interact with the laptop in front of you, then read and take it. Both achievements should unlock.

Upon completing Chapter 6, you should unlock your final achievement in the game, assuming you followed along with our Last Stop achievement guide up to this point. Congratulations on your relatively easy Game Pass 1000G completion.

Last Stop is available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.