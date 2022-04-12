LEGO Star Wars Coruscant Stud Farm: Best Way to Earn Studs Fast in Skywalker Saga

Get rich quick with this easy gathering method

April 12th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there is nothing more important in terms of progression than studs. They buy you information. They buy you characters. They buy you upgrades. Everything in The Skywalker Saga revolves around the almighty stud. So, how can you, one player in a galaxy far, far away, get your hands on these studs? In this guide, we will show you one of the fastest methods to getting billions of studs in minutes.

The Best Way to Farm Studs in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

This guide is all thanks to YouTuber Grrae and his video titled, “EARN BILLIONS OF STUDS FAST! Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Stud Farm.”

First, you will need to head to Coruscant. Unlock this area first before you can even start this farming method. In the Federal District, you will see walkers with guns on the front that you can use for this stud-collecting method. However, if you have played the first mission of Star Wars Episode 6: Return of the Jedi, you can pay 500,000 studs to unlock the Rancor, one of our top 10 best characters in The Skywalker Saga, which will make stud farming go even faster.

After you have your walker or your Rancor, walk around the Federal District in Coruscant and begin smashing all the objects in your path. Be sure to collect all the studs as you do your stomping laps around the map. There are also upgrades like the Attract Studs upgrade to help magnetize the studs to you so you do not miss out on any while farming them.

Be sure to also upgrade your Stud multiplier data cards to get more studs as you collect them.

With the Rancor, the Attract Studs general upgrade, and all the multipliers turned on, you can earn 1.5 billion studs in just five minutes. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, right? Be sure to head over to Coruscant to farm away now.

Be sure to check out our review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga if you have not already.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

