LEGO Star Wars: How to Disable Alarms in The Skywalker Saga

There are a few new environmental interactions that have been added to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. One of these interactions is the ability to set off alarms. While alarms have been used in previous Lego Star Wars games, in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga they are more than cosmetic and can be turned off. When an alarm is raised, any NPC associated with the alarm will begin to attack you. NPCs will also keep spawning and attacking you as long as the alarm is going on. Let’s go over how you turn off alarms in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Disable Alarms in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

No matter the reason an alarm starts to go off, you should have some way to disable them. All you need to do to disable an alarm is find the connecting red pannel and hack it. There may be a wire connecting it to the alarm but the pannel should always look the same regardless. Of course, not any character can just walk up and hack the panel connected to the alarm. You will need any protocol droid character to use the panel.

This means if you don’t have a protocol droid while playing through a level in story mode, you can’t turn off the alarm. You may also need other characters to interact with objects blocking your way. You may have to lower bars that are between you are the panel, or maybe an object needs to be force lifted out of the way. the easiest way to turn off the alarm is to be in free play so you can bring out whatever characters you need.

Even if you can’t turn off an alarm it’s not the end of the world. All an active alarm means in most cases is that nearby NPCs will attack you. As long as you can fight back you shouldn’t get overwhelmed by the NPCs and if you do you can always turn on some unlocks from the extras menu to help you fight back. Sadly there is no value to farming NPC kills or else alarms would be a good way to farm them.

Alarms in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are just a simple annoyance that does little to get in your way. You could ignore most alarms throughout the game and never even notice them. But if they are getting in your way, you have a simple method to turn them off. If you need any more help with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga make sure to check out our other guides.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.