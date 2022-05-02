LEGO Star Wars: How to Get Outlander Club Kyber Brick in The Skywalker Saga

During your travels in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you may have found that the hard-to-reach Kyber Bricks have been a pain to gather in your question to 100% the massive Star Wars game. In particular, the Outlander Club Kyber Brick has been giving lots of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gamers more trouble than usual. Like with any guide, there is no shame in looking up exactly how to solve the puzzle to get the Kyber Brick for this location (there are plenty more Kyber Bricks to gather, anyway, so why bother wasting your time?). In which case, this guide will show you exactly how to get the Outlander Club Kyber Brick in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Get Outlander Club Kyber Brick in The Skywalker Saga

YouTuber WoW Quests shows players exactly how to get the Kyber Brick in the Outlander Club area of the Uscru District in their video titled, “Outlander Club Kyber Brick Puzzle LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga,” which was posted on April 16, 2022.

To get the Kyber Brick in the Outlander Club, you will need a Bounty Hunter like Boba Fett to grapple onto the platform with several levers to pull. This puzzle requires players to pull the levers in a certain order to unlock the Kyber Brick in the Uscru District.

Once on the platform, you will need to pull the levers in this particular order to unlock the Kyber Brick at the Outlander Club:

Head to the rightmost lever and pull it twice. Go to the leftmost lever and pull it once. Go to the lever just to the right of the leftmost lever and pull it once. Head to the middle lever just to the right of the last lever you pulled and pull that once. After that, pull the rightmost lever again once.

After you have successfully pulled the correct levers in the right order, a cutscene will appear with a light order of red, blue, green, violet, and yellow, and confetti will shoot out to signal that you have done the puzzle correctly.

Congratulations, you have just earned your Kyber Brick!

