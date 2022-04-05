LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock C-3PO in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives its players the ability to take part in a wide array of missions, as well as explore a wide range of planets featured throughout the franchise’s main episodes, while playing as their favorite characters, which include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Kylo Ren, among many others. With that said, we cannot talk about Star Wars without talking about one of the symbols of the franchise, C-3PO. But how can you unlock the droid? To answer that and more, here’s how to unlock C-3PO in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock C-3PO in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can unlock C-3PO, the Skywalker family’s loyal protocol droid in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by starting the main story of Episode IV: A New Hope and then completing its first level/chapter, Boarding Party. To be more specific, you will unlock C-3PO as a playable character on free-play when you arrive at Tatooine. Completing the mission will also unlock the game’s first variant of Princess Leia.

It’s important to point out that if you want to start either of the three trilogies in the game, you can do so without first completing any stage, as Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode IV: A New Hope, and Episode VII: The Force Awakens will all be available from the get-go, allowing players the chance to play the story as they see fit.

To recap, here’s how to unlock C-3PO as a playable character in free-play on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Start Episode IV: A New Hope.

Complete the episode’s first mission, Boarding Party.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2022