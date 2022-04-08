LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Cassian Andor in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here, allowing fans of the acclaimed franchise the chance to play through some of their favorite moments as their favorite set of characters. But can you play as the cast of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and more specifically, can you play as Cassian Andor in the game? To answer that and more, here’s how to unlock not only Cassian Andor but also the whole Rogue One main cast in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Cassian Andor in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Unforntnally, Cassian Andor is currently not playable in the game, but his fans can rest assured as not only Cassian but the whole main cast of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, including its protagonist Jyn Erso, among many other fan favorites, will be added to the game as part of its Rogue One: A Star Wars Story DLC Pack, set to be released on April 19th, according to Gamespot.

With that said, once the pack is available, you will be able to unlock Cassian, the star of one of the franchise’s upcoming Disney + series, in the newly released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by simply downloading and installing the DLC pack, as all of its characters will be added to your roster once the pack is installed.

It’s important to point out that, even though the pack is yet to be released, you can guarantee your copy by acquiring the game’s Character Collection Pack, currently available both separately and as part of the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the new LEGO Star Wars title here.

- This article was updated on April 8th, 2022