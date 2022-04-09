LEGO Star Wars: How to Use Scavenger Ability in The Skywalker Saga

Each character in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a class with a unique ability, and a Scavenger is a great addition to any team. Many Kyber Bricks are locked in areas that require a Scavenger to access, but a lot of players aren’t quite sure how they’re supposed to use Scavenger skills. Scavengers have three tools to choose from, but you’ll have to put in some work to unlock them. Once they’re acquired though, the Breaker Blaster, Glider, and Net Launcher can be used to collect Kyber Bricks and solve puzzles. Here’s how to use Scavenger abilities in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Who Can Use Scavenger Tools in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

There are 10 Scavenger characters in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and each of them is listed below. The easiest to unlock is Rey, who is unlocked at the beginning of Episode VII.

Chief Chirpa

Jawa

Kuiil

Logray

Paploo

Rey

Teebo

Teedo

Tusken Raider

Wicket

Other characters, like the Tusken Raider, can be unlocked by playing through the other films and purchasing them with Studs. They’re quite cheap, so you shouldn’t have to shell out a fortune like you would for characters like Boba Fett.

How to Use Scavenger Ability in LEGO Star Wars

Before you can use any Scavenger abilities in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you must first unlock them. All three Scavenger tools are easily unlocked in Episode VII: The Force Awakens. After playing through the introduction as Poe Dameron, you’ll be given control of Rey and BB-8 on Jakku. Your objective will be to collect scrap from the nearby Star Destroyer, and that’s where you’ll get all three abilities.

Just progress through Episode VII normally and you’ll acquire the Breaker Blaster, the Glider, and the Net Launcher. You can equip them by holding the O button (PlayStation), the B button (Xbox), or the A button (Switch). You can press the same button to drop the tool when you’re done with it. You can do this as many times as you like, so don’t worry about retrieving them after you dispose of them.

If you’d rather avoid the sequel trilogy, then there’s also an opportunity to unlock the Scavenger abilities in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. You’ll have to play through the entire original trilogy to unlock this film, however, so it’s best to just unlock them as Rey in Episode VII.

Blaster Breaker Explained

The Breaker Blaster is used to bust open cracked walls and other damaged surfaces. You can tell if a wall can be destroyed with the Blaster Breaker if it has a glowing white crack in the center. To destroy a surface, just equip the weapon and shoot it like a normal blaster.

Glider Explained

The Glider can be used to, well, glide. If you hold the jump button, you will glide forward and reach areas that would otherwise be inaccessible. You can’t glide forever though, so make sure your destination isn’t too far.

Net Launcher Explained

The Net Launcher is the most versatile of the three abilities, allowing you to plant up to two nets on a wall so you can climb to new heights. You can’t place them anywhere you want, so keep an eye out for the green outline when aiming at a wall. You can only have two nets out at once, so remember that one will be destroyed if you attempt to deploy a third.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.