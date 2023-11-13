Lethal Company Equipment Guide: All Items and How to Use Them

Image: Zeekerss

Lethal Company is a horror experience where your job is to find and collect scrap for the Company. Along the way, you will find many equipment items that can make your job easier; use this guide to learn about all the equipment items in Lethal Company and how to use them.

Every Equipment Item and How to Use Them in Lethal Company

Lethal Company has equipment that can help navigate the levels, kill enemies, and improve your ship. Some items are useless, which we have a separate section for in this guide. Without further ado, here are all the equipment items in the game.

Table of Contents

Equipment in Lethal Company

In this section, you will find all the “helpful” equipment in Lethal Company and how to use them. You must purchase from the Terminal Store for most items here, so keep on the lookout for credits. Make sure to equip the items to your hotbar in order to use them.

Item How to Get How to Use Boombox Spend 60 credits at the Store menu. Can be used to find exits by following the sound of the Boombox. Extension Ladder Spend 60 credits at the Store menu. Activate the Extension Ladder by pressing the left mouse button. After 20 seconds, a player can use the ladder to climb to higher areas. Flashlight Spend 15 credits in the Store menu. Equip to your Hotbar and press the left mouse button to turn it on. Lights up the area in front of you and has a range of 12m. Jet-Pack Spend 700 credits at the Store inside the Terminal. Equip the Jetpack and press the left mouse button to use it. Use the Jetpack to fly upward, forward, and backward by using the directional keys. Key Can be found when searching fro scrap. Equip to your hotbar and left-click when near a locked door. The key can only be used once. Lock Picker Spend 20 credits in the Store menu inside the Terminal. Equip the Lock Picker to your Hotbar and left-click when next to a door. After around 30 seconds, the Lock Picker will unlock the door. Pro-Flashlight Spend 60 credits inside the Terminal Store menu. Equip and use left-mouse to activate the Pro Flashlight. This is a stronger Flashlight that has a max range of 20m. Shovel Spend 30 credits at the Store menu in the Terminal. When equipped, hold the left mouse button and release to swing it. The Shovel is used to attack enemies and destroy turrets. Stop Sign Can be found when searching fro Scrap. Press the left mouse button to swing the Stop Sign. Used as a melee weapon to attack enemies. Stun Grenade Spend 40 credits at the Store menu inside the Terminal. Equip the Stun Grenade and press the left mouse button to pull the pin. Press the left mouse button again to throw the Stun Grenade. This helpful item will stun enemies for five seconds. TZP-Inhalant Spend 120 credits at the Store in the Terminal. Equip it to your Hotbar and hold the left mouse button. The TZP will decrease stamina drained and increase movement speed. Walkie-Talkie Spend 12 credits at the Store inside the Terminal. Equip to your Hotbar and left-click to transmit audio to another player who has a Walkie Talkie. Zap-Gun Spend 400 credits at the Store in the Terminal. When equipped, press and hold the left mouse button when near a creature. While holding the mouse button, you can move the mouse to control the direction of the Zap Gun. This item will stun enemies.

Ship Equipment in Lethal Company

You can also get a couple of equipment pieces for your ship outside of standard equipment. So far, there are two ship equipment items in Lethal Company: The Loud Horn and Teleporter. Below, you can find what they do and how to use them.

Loud Horn

Players can get the Loud Horn from the Store menu inside the Terminal for 150 credits. When you purchase the Loud Horn, you can use it by holding the Loud Horn Rope inside your ship. This will cause the horn to make a noise and lure all nearby enemies and creatures to the front of the ship.

Teleporter

Players can purchase the Teleporter from the Store in the Terminal for 400 credits. When you want to use the Teleporter, all you need to do is press the button next to the Ship controls of your ship. Doing so will teleport you out of the abandoned facility, acting as a fast-travel item.

Miscellaneous Equipment in Lethal Company

While playing Lethal Company, you will come across items that are not very useful and should instead be used for salvaging. These items don’t really serve a purpose and are what we call “miscellaneous.” Check them all out in the grid below.

Item How to Get How to Use Laser Pointer Can be found as a random drop inside the Abandoned Facility. The Laser Pointer should only be used when the player has no flashlight, as it is a terrible alternative. It has a battery life of 140 seconds. Equip to your Hotbar and press left mouse button. Air Horn Can be found while searching for scraps. Equip and press left mouse button. The Air Horn makes a loud noise. Clown Horn Can be found while searching for scraps. Equip and press left mouse button. The Clown Horn makes a loud noise. Hair Drier Can be found while searching for scraps. Equip and press left mouse button. The Hair Drier makes constant noise. Old Phone Can be found while searching for scraps. Equip and press left mouse button. The Old Phone makes a loud noise when picked up. Teeth Can be found while searching for scraps. Equip and press left mouse button. The Teeth item makes a constant jittering noise. Toy Robot Can be found while searching for scraps. Equip and press the left mouse button. The Toy Robot makes a continuous noise. Remote Can be found while searching for scraps. Equip and press the left mouse button. Used to turn the ship lights on and off.

That’s all there is to know about all the equipment in Lethal Company. For more about the horror game, check out our bestiary guide! It details all monsters and their locations in Lethal Company, preparing you more for your adventure.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023