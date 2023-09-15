Lies of P Cryptic Vessel: How to Check the Ground at the Cliff of Krat Central Station Street

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you explore the chapters of Lies of P, you’ll find Cryptic Vessels, which act as a puzzle for you to solve. These Cryptic Vessels provide an image of a location and orders you need to follow. Usually, Cryptic Vessels lead to rare loot, making them worthwhile, although some are hard to figure out. Here is how you can check the ground at the cliff of Krat Central Station in Lies of P.

How to Solve the Krat Central Station Street Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To find the location for the Jeweled Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P, head to the first Stargazer in the game — Krat Central Station Plaza. From here, continue straight until you reach the cliffside, and you can see the water below. Take a right and continue until you reach the very end, and Gemini will mention the landmarks to you, which is one of the clues in the Cryptic Vessel. You will notice a pile of dirt at this location, which is where the treasure lies.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To check the ground, go to your main menu and scroll to the Gesture tab. Next, select the Gesture “check ground,” your character will then check the ground and grab the hidden treasure.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Lies of P Cryptic Vessel: How to Find Apartment 221b on Elysion Boulevard

How to Decipher a Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P

Finding a Cryptic Vessel is just the start of the puzzle, and before you receive the image for it, you need to decipher it first. To decode a Cryptic Vessel, talk to Vengrini in Hotel Krat and select the option to hand over the Cryptic Vessel. He will then decipher it for you and provide an image for the next step in the puzzle.

The good news is that if you ever need to figure out what to do with an item like a Cryptic Vessel, Lies of P will show a logo next to a location when interacting with a Stargazer. Sometimes, this will be an NPC face or an item, indicating that you have a unique dialogue at that location with that NPC or an objective with an item.

- This article was updated on September 15th, 2023