Lies of P Cryptic Vessel: Where to Find the Merchant That Awaits a Frozen Feast

Cryptic Vessels are mysterious in Lies of P, where the game only provides an image of a location and a subtle hint. Some are easy to decipher, while others can be confusing due to some areas looking similar to one another. The Mechanical Cryptic Vessel asks you to find a merchant who wants the Frozen Feast. Here is how you solve it.

Frozen Feast Cryptic Vessel Location in Lies of P

First off, it’s important to note that you need the Frozen Feast legendary weapon to solve the Mechanical Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P. Players can get the Frozen Feast weapon by defeating Champion Victor and giving his “Reborn Champion’s Ergo” to Alidoro.

To solve the Mechanical Cryptic Vessel and find the merchant who wants the Frozen Feast, head to the Abandoned Apartment Stargazer in chapter 9. From here, follow the steps below to find the merchant.

Go up the apartment’s stairs and out the door on the top floor. Take a right and continue over the large sign on the ground. Continue past the gate (don’t go through it). Go over the blueish, blackish rock rubble on the ground that acts like a bridge. Take a right and then a left into the alleyway.

Here, you will notice the two trees and staircase from the image of the Cryptic Vessel.

Take the stairs on the right; at the top, you will find the merchant who wants the Frozen Feast. Equip the Frozen Feast and then speak to the merchant to solve the Cryptic Vessel.

The good news is that the merchant doesn’t take the Frozen Feast from you. Instead, he is pleased by the looks of it and rewards you with the Red Fox’s Hunting Apparel and a Quartz. Feel free to equip the costume by heading into your outfit section of the pause menu. The Quartz can be used for the P-Organ in Hotel Krat.

