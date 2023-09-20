Lies of P: How to Get Gold Coin Fruit For Giangio

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll encounter a lot of mysterious NPCs in Lies of P, adding to the lore and backstory of the dark Pinocchio world. One character goes by the name “Giangio,” who hands you a Wishstone the first time you meet him. He has a favor to ask you — find him some Gold Coin Fruit. This guide will cover finding the Gold Coin Fruit for Giangio in Lies of P.

Where to Find Gold Coin Fruit for Giangio in Lies of P

Players may think they can find Gold Coin Fruit as early as Giangio asks, but that’s not the case. It’s not until chapter 5 of Lies of P that Gold Coin Fruit becomes available to the player.

After defeating the Black Rabbit Brotherhood at the end of chapter 5 in the Malum District Town Hall area, continue past the Stargazer into the house. You will find an elevator on the right side of this house and down the hallway. Take this elevator to the top floor, where you will discover Giangio again.

Speaking to Giangio, he will go on and on about Gold Coin Fruit once more. To get Giangio Gold Coin Fruit, head into the room to his right, and you’ll find the Gold Coin Fruit Tree. Pick from this tree and speak to Giangio once more, where he will now offer an inventory of Wishstones for you to purchase.

Note: Players can unlock a door to the left of the tree, which leads back to Hotel Krat. Great for easy access to the Gold Coin Fruit Tree.

What are Wishstones in Lies of P?

Wishstones are inserted into your Cube that offer a temporary buff during combat. There are many to choose from in Giangio’s inventory, each requiring a certain amount of Gold Coin Fruit. Some examples of Wishstones include “Temporarily increasing HP” or “Specter temporarily avoids death.”

It’s important to note that each time you use a Wishstone, you must purchase another one from Giangio with Gold Coin Fruit. Another note to remember is that there is a time limit on the Gold Coin Fruit Tree. This means you can only pick from it after a specific time. Each fruit takes about ten in-game minutes to ripe.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2023