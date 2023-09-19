Lies of P Scythe Location: How to Get the Puppet Ripper

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to find a scythe in Lies of P? The good news is that the game does have one, and it’s called the Puppet Ripper. It’s a fitting name, considering it destroys any puppet in its path. This guide will walk you through how to get the Puppet Ripper Scythe in Lies of P.

Where to Find the Puppet Ripper Scythe in Lies of P

Players can get the Puppet Ripper Scythe in Lies of P by giving Alidoro, the treasure hunter, the Burnt-White King’s Ergo. This rare ergo can be obtained by defeating the King of Puppets Boss in the Estella Opera House Stage of chapter 6. So, unfortunately, players can’t get this powerful weapon until about halfway through the game.

Once you defeat the King of Puppets Boss, speak to Alidoro at Hotel Krat. Alidoro is found in the western wing of the Hotel and is willing to accept any rare Ergo you have in your possession. Select the Puppet Ripper from his inventory, automatically giving him the Burnt’White King’s Ergo.

Puppet Ripper Stats and Fable Arts

It’s important to note that the Puppet Ripper is considered a “special weapon,” meaning you can’t use the Assembly Tool on it. This means you can’t change the handle or put another blade on its handle; in other words, it has to stay the way it is. This is okay, considering the Puppet Ripper is one of the best weapons in the game that is built perfectly for those who are going for a Technique dexteriy Build.

Use a Technique Crank on its handle, further increasing the scaling stat. For example, my Technique scaling for the Puppet Ripper is a A, bringing its attack power to an astonishing amount. The Puppet Ripper starts at a C in Motivity and B in Technique.

Two Fable Arts are attached to the Puppet Ripper: Quick Upward Slash and Storm Spinning Slash. The former is a powerful attack that swings the scythe upward, dealing heavy damage. In contrast, the former is meant for a group of enemies where your character will spin it above its head, hitting every enemy in proximity.

