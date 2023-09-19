Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lies of P has many side quests for players to solve. The side quests usually start with finding a mysterious item and then finding who to give it to. One item is the Bright Red Apple, which players can purchase from Polendina in Hotel Krat. This guide will cover where to use the Bright Red Apple in Lies of P.

What is the Bright Red Apple Used For in Lies of P?

Players can use the Bright Red Apple in Lies of P by giving it to Adelina in chapter 6, near the Estella Opera House Entrance Stargazer. From the Stargazer, continue straight into the Opera House and take the first left up the small staircase. Then take a right to the top of the stairs and continue around the bend of the balcony. You’ll eventually find a small door on the right side of the wall. Go through it.

Take a left and continue forward until you reach a door. On the other side of this door is Adelina. Speak to her and give her the Bright Red Apple. Your reward for giving Adelina the Bright Red Apple is the Fascination record you can play at Hotel Krat.

Playing records in Lies of P is a great way to gain more Humanity and get closer to becoming Human. Making steps to become human is essential if you plan on getting the best ending of Lies of P.

It’s important to know that this side quest must be completed early in your playthrough, so make sure to accomplish it as soon as possible after getting the Bright Red Apple. If you wait too long, you will find Adelina deceased on the floor.

It’s unknown at which point in the story this happens, but on my second playthrough of Lies of P, I found her deceased before giving her the Bright Red Apple. I went to visit her in chapter 9 when this happened.

