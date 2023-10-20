Lords of the Fallen: All Umbral Eyes and Their Effects

Image: Hexworks / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Umbral Eyes are components in Lords of the Fallen that players can add to their Umbral Lamp for special bonuses and buffs. If you’re wondering what each of them does in the game, we’ve got you covered, as this guide will go over all Umbral Eyes and their effects in Lords of the Fallen.

All Umbral Eyes and What They Do in Lords of the Fallen

There are a total of 15 known Umbral Eyes found throughout the world of Lords of the Fallen. Usually found in the Umbral Realm and within Umbral Bellys, players can take these items to Molhu in Skyrest to add them to their lamps. Each Umbral Eye has a primary socket effect and a secondary slot effect. This allows for more customization when it comes to optimizing your build.

Here are all the Umbral Eyes and their effects in Lords of the Fallen.

Umbral Eye Main Socket Effect Secondary Socket Effect Umbral Eye of Betrayed Eliard +1 Soulflay charge, 15% Dread Resistance. +25% healing efficiency while in Umbral. Umbral Eye of Blind Agatha When Soulflaying an enemy, all nearby enemies are pulled towards them. Regain Soulflay charge while in Umbral. Umbral Eye of Dieter Deal damage upon executing a perfect block. +25% dread resistance. Umbral Eye of Doln Enemies within siphon range are temporarily slowed. +30% siphon radius. Umbral Eye of Ethryg Killing an enemy with a grievous strike increases your item drop rate. +10% item discovery rate, +25% vigor multiplier while in Umbral. Umbral Eye of Hooded Antuli Increased Soulflay stun duration. +25% dread resistance. Umbral Eye of Loash While charging a heavy attack, all damage is received as wither damage and your posture cannot be broken. +20% withered health upon Umbral transition. Umbral Eye of Lost Berescu Regain mana upon siphoning an enemy. +30% siphon radius. Umbral Eye of Lydia The Numb Witch Use ranged weapons without ammunition but at the cost of withered health. +25% healing efficiency while in Umbral. Umbral Eye of Marco the Axe Cursed in form, your presence in Umbral is both noticed and feared. +1 Soulflay charge. Umbral Eye of Olleren Soulflay affects an area. +25% damage to enemy soul. Umbral Eye of Rosamund Dodging at the right time applies wither to the attacking enemy. While in Umbral, +15% withered health regain upon striking an enemy. Umbral Eye of the Bloody Pilgrim Light attacks deal bonus damage, but only deal wither damage Regain +15% withered health upon striking an enemy while in Umbral. Umbral Eye of the Pale Butcher Regain withered health upon killing an enemy with a grievous strike. Regain Soulflay charge while in Umbral. Umbral Eye of Iorelo The Cursed Knight Increased Soulflay stun duration. +25% dread resistance.

The Best Umbral Eye in Lords of the Fallen

The absolute best Umbral Eye in Lords of the Fallen is the Umbral Eye of Marco the Axe. The in-game description for the first socket is as follows: “Cursed in form, your presence in Umbral is both noticed and feared.” While the second socket effect increases the Soulflay charge by 1.

I want to highlight its first socket effect and how amazing making your presence feared in the Umbral Realm is. Essentially, what this means is that all the small enemies will be afraid of you while you’re in Umbral, meaning you don’t have to fight them. This effect makes it much easier to stay in Umbral, farm for Vigor while in Umbral, and increase your chances of surviving.

It’s important to note that the effect does not work on big enemies like the flying moths, reapers, and red reapers. That is okay, though, considering that you’ll have an easier time dealing with them when the smaller enemies aren’t bombarding and surrounding you.

Players can get the Umbral Eye of Marco the Axe by defeating the Red Reaper in Umbral. The Red Reaper appears once the eye in the top left corner of the screen turns red. To get the eye to turn red, you must stay and survive in Umbral for a long time.

