Lords of the Fallen: Should You Give the Rune Tablet to Gerlinde or Sparky?

Lords of the Fallen has deep customization when creating character builds. An exciting feature is runes, an item that can be added to weapons to strengthen a specific stat. To do so, players first need a rune tablet. For one of the rune tablets, the player can hand it to Gerlinde or Sparky. This guide will cover whether you should give the rune tablet to Gerlinde or Sparky in Lords of the Fallen.

Who Should You Give the Rune Tablet to in Lords of the Fallen?

Players should hand the rune tablet to Sparky in Lords of the Fallen. Giving the rune tablet to Sparky will set him free, allowing him to separate from Gerlinde and her imprisonment. After setting Sparky free, you can upgrade your weapons at any Vestige across Mournestead. This option makes upgrading weapons quicker and less tedious, as you now don’t have to visit Gerlinde anymore in Skyrest.

If you hand the rune tablet to Sparky, Gerlinde will be really angry at you and raise all her prices in the shop. From what I can tell, the price changes aren’t significant, and you shouldn’t have any problem continuing to afford everything she offers. Especially considering this is late in the game, where every enemy drops a lot of Vigor.

On the other hand, if you give the rune tablet to Gerlinde, then Sparky will be disappointed, and you won’t have the option to upgrade your weapons at all Vestiges. On the bright side, the prices in Gerlinde’s shops will remain discounted.

At the end of the day, and now that you know the outcomes, you should give the rune tablet to whoever you believe benefits you more at this point in the game. I found myself very pleased having the option to upgrade weapons straight from my Vestige and didn’t have trouble purchasing anything from Gerlinde with the higher prices. I believe you will feel the same way!

