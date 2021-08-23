Madden 22: How to Slide and Dive

Learning how to slide and dive is a key part of running the ball in Madden NFL 22, but the controls can be a bit awkward if you’re not used to them. The sliding and diving controls are still the same as they were last year, so they’re fairly easy to get used to if you’ve been playing Madden regularly. Here’s how to slide and dive in Madden NFL 22.

How to Slide in Madden NFL 22

To slide in Madden 22, all you have to do is tap the Square button on PlayStation or the X button on Xbox. You have to lightly tap the button if you want to slide. Holding it for too long will perform a dive instead.

In order to QB Slide, you must first scramble and run out of the pocket with your quarterback by holding R2/RT. This will allow you to sprint with your QB. Once you sprint past the line of scrimmage, you can tap Square/X to slide.

How to Dive in Madden NFL 22

To dive in Madden 22, hold the Square/X button on PlayStation/Xbox while sprinting. This is the same button as sliding. The only difference is how long you hold the button. To recap, tapping the Square/X button will slide, while holding it will make you dive.

Just like sliding, you’ll want to make sure you sprint past the line of scrimmage before attempting to dive. If you’re still behind the line, your QB will attempt to pass the ball since passing uses the same button as diving.

Madden NFL 22 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.