Madden 24 Superstar and X Factor List and Abilities

Madden 24 bring players a whole new set of superstar and X-factors to enjoy in head-to-head matches. If you need to become more familiar with these features, these attributes contribute to bonuses for players on both sides of the ball. This guide will cover all X-factors and Superstars in Madden 24.

All X Factors and Superstar Abilities in Madden 24

There are tons of Superstars and X-factors in Madden 24. The team that stands out the most and has the most players with these abilities is the Philadelphia Eagles. So, if you’re an Eagles fan, you are in luck. Still, the abilities are spread throughout all NFL teams. First, let’s go over all superstars in Madden 24, then further down, we will discuss X-factors.

All Superstars in Madden 24

Superstars have passive attributes that can improve the overall performance of a player. Here are all the Superstars in Madden 24.

Team Player Position Attributes 49ers Trent Williams LT All Day

Edge Protector

Post Up Bears D.j. Moore WR Mid Out Elite

Short Out Elite Bengals Tee Higgins WR Short in Elite

Mid in Elite Bills Jordan Poyer SS Deep Out Zone KO

Mid Zone KO Broncos Justin Simmons FS Mid Zone KO

Pick Artist Browns Amari Cooper WR Route Technician

Outside Apprentice Browns Wyatt Teller RG Post Up

Nasty streak Browns Za’Darius Smith LE Out My Way

Mr. Big Stop

Edge Threat Elite Buccaneers Chris Godwin WR Slot-O-Matic

Mid In Elite Buccaneers Tristan Wirfs LT Secure Protector

Natural Talent Buccaneers Ryan Jensen C Secure Protector

All Day Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett LOLB Strip Specialist

Edge Threat Buccaneers Vita Vea DT El Toro

B.O.G.O Cardinals Budda Baker SS Pick Artist

Unfakeable Chargers Justin Herbert QB Pass Lead Elite

sideline Deadeye

High Point Deadeye Chargers Mike Williams WR Outside Apprentice

Deep Out Elite Chargers Khalil Mack ROLB Strip Specialist

No outsiders

Edge Threat Colts Jonathan Taylor HB Arm Bar

Juke Box Colts Quenton Nelson LG Puller Elite

Nasty Streak Commanders Chase Young LE Speedster

Adrenaline Rush

No Outsiders Cowboys Dak Prescott QB Anchored Extender

Gutsy Scrambler

Conductor Cowboys CeeDee Lamb WR Mid Out Elite

Outside Apprentice

Short Out Elite Cowboys Tyron Smith LT All Day

Edge Protector Cowboys Stephon Gilmore CB Acrobat

Pick Artist

Flat Zone KO Cowboys Trevon Diggs CB Acrobat

Pick Artist Dolphins Jaylen Waddle WR Short in Elite

Mid In Elite Dolphins Terron Armstead LT Secure Protector

Edge Protector Eagles Dallas Goedert TE Mid Out Elite

Short Out Elite Eagles Jason Kelce C Natural Talent

Screen Protector Eagles Lane Johnson RT Fool Me Once Eagles Haason Reddick LOLB No Outsiders

Strip Specialist Eagles Fletcher Cox DT Under Pressure

Secure Tackler Eagles Jordan Davis DT Inside Stuff Falcons Calais Campbell RE Inside Stuff

Run Stopper Falcons A.J. Terrell Jr. CB Inside Shade

Deep Route KO

Deep Out Zone KO Falcons Jessie Bates III FS Acrobat

Deep In Zone KO Jaguars Trevor Lawrence QB Gunslinger

Gutsy Scrambler Jaguars Brandon Scherff RG Post Up

Matador Jets Aaron Rodgers QB Dashing Deadeye

Roaming Deadeye

Pass Lead Elite Jets Mekhi Becton RT Nasty Steak Jets Quinnen Williams DT Unpredictable

El Toro Jets Sauce Gardner CB Acrobat

Inside Shade

Deep Out Zone KO Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Short Out Elite

Acrobat Lions Penei Sewell RT Screen Protector Packers Aaron Jones HB Reach For It

Juke Box Packers David Bakhtiari LT All Day

Edge Protector Packers Kenny Clark DT Unpredictable

Inside Stuff Packers Rashan Gary LOLB No Outsiders

Swim Club Panthers Ikem Ekwonu LT Nasty Streak Panthers Brian Burns LOLB Speedster

Strip Specialist Patriots Mathew Judon LOLB Demoralizer

Edge Threat Raiders Chandler Jones ROLB Edge Threat Elite

Strip Specialist Ravens Ronnie Stanley LT Secure Protector

Edge Protector Ravens Marlon Humphrey CB Short Route KO

Deep Route KO

Inside Shade Ravens Justin Tucker K Zen Kicker

Clutch Kicker Saints Alvin Kamara HB RB Apprentice

Juke Box Saints Cameron Jordan LE Instant rebate

No Outsiders

Edge Threat Elite Saints Marshon Lattimore CB On The Ball

Deep Route KO Steelers Najee Harris HB Reach For It

Leap Frog Steelers Diontae Johnson WR Short in Elite

Short Out Elite Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick FS Pick Artist

Tip Drill

Deep Out Zone KO Titans Jeffery Simmons RE El Toro

Run Stopper Titans Kevin Byard FS Pick Artist

Deep in Zone KO Vikings Danielle Hunter LOLB Extra Credit

Speedster Vikings Harrison Smith SS Enforcer

Flat Zone KO

Deep In Zone KO

All X Factors in Madden 24

X-factors are more useful than Superstars, where the player can activate them depending on how well that specific player performs in-game. Once activated, the player can make use of the effect of the ability. Here are all the X-factors in Madden NFL 24.

Team Player Position Ability Description 49ers Christian McCaffrey HB Ankle Breaker Increase fakeout rate for skill moves following a catch. 49ers Deebo Samuel WR Yac ‘Em Up High chance to break the first tackle after a catch. 49ers George Kittle TE Yac ‘Em Up High chance to break the first tackle after a catch. 49ers Fred Warner MLB Zone Hawk More interceptions in zone coverage. Bengals Joe Burrow QB Run and Gun Grants perfect passing while on the run. Bengals Ja’Marr Chase WR Double Me Ability to win aggressive catches against single coverage. Bills Josh Allen QB Bazooka Max throwing distance increased Bills Stefon Diggs WR Rac ‘Em Up Wins RAC catches Bills Von Miller RE Fearmonger Higher chance to pressure the quarterback while engaged with a blocker. Bills Tre’Davious White CB Shutdown Provides tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches. Broncos Patrick Surtain II CB Shutdown Provides tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches. Browns Nick Chubb HB Wrecking Ball Higher success rate on trucks and stiff arms. Browns Myles Garrett RE Unstoppable Force Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. Buccaneers Lavonte David MLB Run Stuffer Increase Block shedding effectiveness against run plays. Buccaneers Mike Evans WR Double Me Wins aggressive catches against single coverage. Chargers Austin Ekeler HB Wrecking Ball Higher success rate on trucks and stiff arms. Chargers Keenan Allen WR Max Security Higher success rate on possession catches. Chargers Joey Bosa LOLB Unstoppable Force Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. Chargers Derwin James SS Reinforcement Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches. Chiefs Patrick Mahomes QB Bazooka Max throwing distance increased. Chiefs Travis Kelce TE Double Me Wins aggressive catches against single coverage. Chiefs Chris Jones DT Momentum Shift On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped. Colts DeForest Buckner DT Unstoppable Force Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. Commanders Terry McLaurin WR Ankle Breaker Increase fakeout rate for skill moves following a catch. Commanders Jonathan Allen DT Momentum Shift On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped. Cowboys Micah Parsons RE Unstoppable Force Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. Dolphins Tyreek Hill WR Rac ‘Em Up Wins RAC Catches. Dolphins Jalen Ramsey CB Bottleneck Win man press attempts Eagles Jalen Hurts QB Run and Gun Grants perfect passing while on the run. Eagles A.J. Brown WR Max Security High success rate on possession catches. Eagles Darius Slay CB Shutdown Tighter coverage and more INTs on contested catches. Giants Saquon Barkley HB First one Free High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle. Giants Dexter Lawrence DT Blitz On-Field blockers have their resistance bars wiped. Packers Jaire Alexander CB Shutdown Tighet coverage and more INTs on contested catches. Raiders Josh Jacobs HB Wrecking Ball High success rate on trucks and stiff arms. Raiders Davante Adams WR Double Me Wins aggressive catches against single coverage. Raiders Maxx Crosby LOLB Relentless Rush moves no longer cost points. Rams Cooper Kupp WR Rac ‘Em Up Wins RAC catches Rams Aaron Donald RE Blitz On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped. Ravens Lamar Jackson QB Truss Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle. Ravens Mark Andrews TE Yac ‘Em Up Increase chance to break the first post-catch tackle. Ravens Roquan Smith MLB Reinforcement Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches. Saints Demario Davis MLB Reinforcement Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches. Seahawks D.K. Metcalf WR Double Me Wins aggressive catches against single coverage. Steelers T.J. Watt LOLB Unstoppable Force Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. Steelers Cameron Heyward RE Fearmonger Chance to pressure teh QB while engaged with a blocker. Titans Derrick Henry HB Freight Train Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt. Vikings Justin Jefferson WR Double Me Wins aggressive catches against single coverage.

There you have it, all Superstars and X-factors in Madden NFL 24. To activate the X-factors, press R2 for PlayStation, RT for Xbox, and Left Shift for PC! Remember the Superstars are passives, so you don’t need to press anything for them to work.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023