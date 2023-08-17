Madden 24 Superstar and X Factor List and Abilities

Check out all Superstar and X-factor abilities in Madden 24.

August 17th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Madden NFL 24 All Superstar and X Factor Abilities
Image: Electronic Arts

Madden 24 bring players a whole new set of superstar and X-factors to enjoy in head-to-head matches. If you need to become more familiar with these features, these attributes contribute to bonuses for players on both sides of the ball. This guide will cover all X-factors and Superstars in Madden 24.

All X Factors and Superstar Abilities in Madden 24

There are tons of Superstars and X-factors in Madden 24. The team that stands out the most and has the most players with these abilities is the Philadelphia Eagles. So, if you’re an Eagles fan, you are in luck. Still, the abilities are spread throughout all NFL teams. First, let’s go over all superstars in Madden 24, then further down, we will discuss X-factors.

All Superstars in Madden 24

Superstars have passive attributes that can improve the overall performance of a player. Here are all the Superstars in Madden 24.

TeamPlayerPositionAttributes
49ersTrent WilliamsLTAll Day
Edge Protector
Post Up
BearsD.j. MooreWRMid Out Elite
Short Out Elite
BengalsTee HigginsWRShort in Elite
Mid in Elite
BillsJordan PoyerSSDeep Out Zone KO
Mid Zone KO
BroncosJustin SimmonsFSMid Zone KO
Pick Artist
BrownsAmari CooperWRRoute Technician
Outside Apprentice
BrownsWyatt TellerRGPost Up
Nasty streak
BrownsZa’Darius SmithLEOut My Way
Mr. Big Stop
Edge Threat Elite
BuccaneersChris GodwinWRSlot-O-Matic
Mid In Elite
BuccaneersTristan WirfsLTSecure Protector
Natural Talent
BuccaneersRyan JensenCSecure Protector
All Day
BuccaneersShaquil BarrettLOLBStrip Specialist
Edge Threat
BuccaneersVita VeaDTEl Toro
B.O.G.O
CardinalsBudda BakerSSPick Artist
Unfakeable
ChargersJustin HerbertQBPass Lead Elite
sideline Deadeye
High Point Deadeye
ChargersMike WilliamsWROutside Apprentice
Deep Out Elite
ChargersKhalil MackROLBStrip Specialist
No outsiders
Edge Threat
ColtsJonathan TaylorHBArm Bar
Juke Box
ColtsQuenton NelsonLGPuller Elite
Nasty Streak
CommandersChase YoungLESpeedster
Adrenaline Rush
No Outsiders
CowboysDak PrescottQBAnchored Extender
Gutsy Scrambler
Conductor
CowboysCeeDee LambWRMid Out Elite
Outside Apprentice
Short Out Elite
CowboysTyron SmithLTAll Day
Edge Protector
CowboysStephon GilmoreCBAcrobat
Pick Artist
Flat Zone KO
CowboysTrevon DiggsCBAcrobat
Pick Artist
DolphinsJaylen WaddleWRShort in Elite
Mid In Elite
DolphinsTerron ArmsteadLTSecure Protector
Edge Protector
EaglesDallas GoedertTEMid Out Elite
Short Out Elite
EaglesJason KelceCNatural Talent
Screen Protector
Eagles Lane JohnsonRTFool Me Once
EaglesHaason ReddickLOLBNo Outsiders
Strip Specialist
EaglesFletcher CoxDTUnder Pressure
Secure Tackler
EaglesJordan DavisDTInside Stuff
FalconsCalais CampbellREInside Stuff
Run Stopper
FalconsA.J. Terrell Jr.CBInside Shade
Deep Route KO
Deep Out Zone KO
FalconsJessie Bates IIIFSAcrobat
Deep In Zone KO
JaguarsTrevor LawrenceQBGunslinger
Gutsy Scrambler
JaguarsBrandon ScherffRGPost Up
Matador
JetsAaron RodgersQBDashing Deadeye
Roaming Deadeye
Pass Lead Elite
JetsMekhi BectonRTNasty Steak
JetsQuinnen WilliamsDTUnpredictable
El Toro
JetsSauce GardnerCBAcrobat
Inside Shade
Deep Out Zone KO
LionsAmon-Ra St. BrownWRShort Out Elite
Acrobat
LionsPenei SewellRTScreen Protector
PackersAaron JonesHBReach For It
Juke Box
PackersDavid BakhtiariLTAll Day
Edge Protector
PackersKenny ClarkDTUnpredictable
Inside Stuff
Packers Rashan GaryLOLBNo Outsiders
Swim Club
PanthersIkem EkwonuLTNasty Streak
PanthersBrian BurnsLOLBSpeedster
Strip Specialist
PatriotsMathew JudonLOLBDemoralizer
Edge Threat
RaidersChandler JonesROLBEdge Threat Elite
Strip Specialist
RavensRonnie StanleyLTSecure Protector
Edge Protector
RavensMarlon HumphreyCBShort Route KO
Deep Route KO
Inside Shade
RavensJustin TuckerKZen Kicker
Clutch Kicker
SaintsAlvin KamaraHBRB Apprentice
Juke Box
SaintsCameron JordanLEInstant rebate
No Outsiders
Edge Threat Elite
SaintsMarshon LattimoreCBOn The Ball
Deep Route KO
SteelersNajee HarrisHBReach For It
Leap Frog
SteelersDiontae JohnsonWRShort in Elite
Short Out Elite
SteelersMinkah FitzpatrickFSPick Artist
Tip Drill
Deep Out Zone KO
TitansJeffery SimmonsREEl Toro
Run Stopper
TitansKevin ByardFSPick Artist
Deep in Zone KO
VikingsDanielle HunterLOLBExtra Credit
Speedster
VikingsHarrison SmithSSEnforcer
Flat Zone KO
Deep In Zone KO

Related: All Combine Interview Answers in Madden 24 Superstar Mode

All X Factors in Madden 24

X-factors are more useful than Superstars, where the player can activate them depending on how well that specific player performs in-game. Once activated, the player can make use of the effect of the ability. Here are all the X-factors in Madden NFL 24.

TeamPlayerPositionAbilityDescription
49ersChristian McCaffreyHBAnkle BreakerIncrease fakeout rate for skill moves following a catch.
49ersDeebo SamuelWRYac ‘Em UpHigh chance to break the first tackle after a catch.
49ersGeorge KittleTEYac ‘Em UpHigh chance to break the first tackle after a catch.
49ersFred WarnerMLBZone HawkMore interceptions in zone coverage.
BengalsJoe BurrowQBRun and GunGrants perfect passing while on the run.
BengalsJa’Marr ChaseWRDouble MeAbility to win aggressive catches against single coverage.
BillsJosh AllenQBBazookaMax throwing distance increased
BillsStefon DiggsWRRac ‘Em UpWins RAC catches
BillsVon MillerREFearmongerHigher chance to pressure the quarterback while engaged with a blocker.
BillsTre’Davious WhiteCBShutdownProvides tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches.
BroncosPatrick Surtain IICBShutdownProvides tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches.
BrownsNick ChubbHBWrecking BallHigher success rate on trucks and stiff arms.
BrownsMyles GarrettREUnstoppable ForcePass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
BuccaneersLavonte DavidMLBRun StufferIncrease Block shedding effectiveness against run plays.
BuccaneersMike EvansWRDouble MeWins aggressive catches against single coverage.
ChargersAustin EkelerHBWrecking BallHigher success rate on trucks and stiff arms.
ChargersKeenan AllenWRMax SecurityHigher success rate on possession catches.
ChargersJoey BosaLOLBUnstoppable ForcePass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
ChargersDerwin JamesSSReinforcementHigher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.
ChiefsPatrick MahomesQBBazookaMax throwing distance increased.
ChiefsTravis KelceTEDouble MeWins aggressive catches against single coverage.
ChiefsChris JonesDTMomentum ShiftOn-field opponents have their zone progress wiped.
ColtsDeForest BucknerDTUnstoppable ForcePass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
CommandersTerry McLaurinWRAnkle BreakerIncrease fakeout rate for skill moves following a catch.
CommandersJonathan AllenDTMomentum ShiftOn-field opponents have their zone progress wiped.
CowboysMicah ParsonsREUnstoppable ForcePass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
DolphinsTyreek HillWRRac ‘Em UpWins RAC Catches.
Dolphins Jalen RamseyCBBottleneckWin man press attempts
EaglesJalen HurtsQBRun and GunGrants perfect passing while on the run.
EaglesA.J. BrownWRMax SecurityHigh success rate on possession catches.
Eagles Darius SlayCBShutdownTighter coverage and more INTs on contested catches.
GiantsSaquon BarkleyHBFirst one FreeHigh fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle.
GiantsDexter LawrenceDTBlitzOn-Field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.
PackersJaire AlexanderCBShutdownTighet coverage and more INTs on contested catches.
RaidersJosh JacobsHBWrecking BallHigh success rate on trucks and stiff arms.
RaidersDavante AdamsWRDouble MeWins aggressive catches against single coverage.
RaidersMaxx CrosbyLOLBRelentlessRush moves no longer cost points.
RamsCooper KuppWRRac ‘Em UpWins RAC catches
RamsAaron DonaldREBlitzOn-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.
RavensLamar JacksonQBTrussCan’t fumble as a result of a tackle.
RavensMark AndrewsTEYac ‘Em UpIncrease chance to break the first post-catch tackle.
RavensRoquan SmithMLBReinforcementHigher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.
SaintsDemario DavisMLBReinforcementHigher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.
SeahawksD.K. MetcalfWRDouble MeWins aggressive catches against single coverage.
SteelersT.J. WattLOLBUnstoppable ForcePass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
SteelersCameron HeywardREFearmongerChance to pressure teh QB while engaged with a blocker.
TitansDerrick HenryHBFreight TrainIncreased chance to break the next tackle attempt.
VikingsJustin JeffersonWRDouble MeWins aggressive catches against single coverage.

There you have it, all Superstars and X-factors in Madden NFL 24. To activate the X-factors, press R2 for PlayStation, RT for Xbox, and Left Shift for PC! Remember the Superstars are passives, so you don’t need to press anything for them to work.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Christian has been a writer of Attack of the Fanboy for about a year and has covered Shadows of Rose, Witcher 3, Wild Hearts, Redfall, and Remnant 2; his favorite genre is Survival Horror. He has a business degree but felt the need to take his love for video games to the gaming community. Outside of writing, you can find him listening to all types of podcasts, especially Always Sunny Podcast and Morbid True Crime.

More Stories by Christian Bognar

More on Attack of the Fanboy :