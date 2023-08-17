Madden 24 Superstar and X Factor List and Abilities

Madden 24 bring players a whole new set of superstar and X-factors to enjoy in head-to-head matches. If you need to become more familiar with these features, these attributes contribute to bonuses for players on both sides of the ball. This guide will cover all X-factors and Superstars in Madden 24.
All X Factors and Superstar Abilities in Madden 24
There are tons of Superstars and X-factors in Madden 24. The team that stands out the most and has the most players with these abilities is the Philadelphia Eagles. So, if you’re an Eagles fan, you are in luck. Still, the abilities are spread throughout all NFL teams. First, let’s go over all superstars in Madden 24, then further down, we will discuss X-factors.
All Superstars in Madden 24
Superstars have passive attributes that can improve the overall performance of a player. Here are all the Superstars in Madden 24.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Attributes
|49ers
|Trent Williams
|LT
|All Day
Edge Protector
Post Up
|Bears
|D.j. Moore
|WR
|Mid Out Elite
Short Out Elite
|Bengals
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Short in Elite
Mid in Elite
|Bills
|Jordan Poyer
|SS
|Deep Out Zone KO
Mid Zone KO
|Broncos
|Justin Simmons
|FS
|Mid Zone KO
Pick Artist
|Browns
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Route Technician
Outside Apprentice
|Browns
|Wyatt Teller
|RG
|Post Up
Nasty streak
|Browns
|Za’Darius Smith
|LE
|Out My Way
Mr. Big Stop
Edge Threat Elite
|Buccaneers
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Slot-O-Matic
Mid In Elite
|Buccaneers
|Tristan Wirfs
|LT
|Secure Protector
Natural Talent
|Buccaneers
|Ryan Jensen
|C
|Secure Protector
All Day
|Buccaneers
|Shaquil Barrett
|LOLB
|Strip Specialist
Edge Threat
|Buccaneers
|Vita Vea
|DT
|El Toro
B.O.G.O
|Cardinals
|Budda Baker
|SS
|Pick Artist
Unfakeable
|Chargers
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Pass Lead Elite
sideline Deadeye
High Point Deadeye
|Chargers
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Outside Apprentice
Deep Out Elite
|Chargers
|Khalil Mack
|ROLB
|Strip Specialist
No outsiders
Edge Threat
|Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|HB
|Arm Bar
Juke Box
|Colts
|Quenton Nelson
|LG
|Puller Elite
Nasty Streak
|Commanders
|Chase Young
|LE
|Speedster
Adrenaline Rush
No Outsiders
|Cowboys
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Anchored Extender
Gutsy Scrambler
Conductor
|Cowboys
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Mid Out Elite
Outside Apprentice
Short Out Elite
|Cowboys
|Tyron Smith
|LT
|All Day
Edge Protector
|Cowboys
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|Acrobat
Pick Artist
Flat Zone KO
|Cowboys
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Acrobat
Pick Artist
|Dolphins
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Short in Elite
Mid In Elite
|Dolphins
|Terron Armstead
|LT
|Secure Protector
Edge Protector
|Eagles
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Mid Out Elite
Short Out Elite
|Eagles
|Jason Kelce
|C
|Natural Talent
Screen Protector
|Eagles
|Lane Johnson
|RT
|Fool Me Once
|Eagles
|Haason Reddick
|LOLB
|No Outsiders
Strip Specialist
|Eagles
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Under Pressure
Secure Tackler
|Eagles
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|Inside Stuff
|Falcons
|Calais Campbell
|RE
|Inside Stuff
Run Stopper
|Falcons
|A.J. Terrell Jr.
|CB
|Inside Shade
Deep Route KO
Deep Out Zone KO
|Falcons
|Jessie Bates III
|FS
|Acrobat
Deep In Zone KO
|Jaguars
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Gunslinger
Gutsy Scrambler
|Jaguars
|Brandon Scherff
|RG
|Post Up
Matador
|Jets
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Dashing Deadeye
Roaming Deadeye
Pass Lead Elite
|Jets
|Mekhi Becton
|RT
|Nasty Steak
|Jets
|Quinnen Williams
|DT
|Unpredictable
El Toro
|Jets
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Acrobat
Inside Shade
Deep Out Zone KO
|Lions
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Short Out Elite
Acrobat
|Lions
|Penei Sewell
|RT
|Screen Protector
|Packers
|Aaron Jones
|HB
|Reach For It
Juke Box
|Packers
|David Bakhtiari
|LT
|All Day
Edge Protector
|Packers
|Kenny Clark
|DT
|Unpredictable
Inside Stuff
|Packers
|Rashan Gary
|LOLB
|No Outsiders
Swim Club
|Panthers
|Ikem Ekwonu
|LT
|Nasty Streak
|Panthers
|Brian Burns
|LOLB
|Speedster
Strip Specialist
|Patriots
|Mathew Judon
|LOLB
|Demoralizer
Edge Threat
|Raiders
|Chandler Jones
|ROLB
|Edge Threat Elite
Strip Specialist
|Ravens
|Ronnie Stanley
|LT
|Secure Protector
Edge Protector
|Ravens
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Short Route KO
Deep Route KO
Inside Shade
|Ravens
|Justin Tucker
|K
|Zen Kicker
Clutch Kicker
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|HB
|RB Apprentice
Juke Box
|Saints
|Cameron Jordan
|LE
|Instant rebate
No Outsiders
Edge Threat Elite
|Saints
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|On The Ball
Deep Route KO
|Steelers
|Najee Harris
|HB
|Reach For It
Leap Frog
|Steelers
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Short in Elite
Short Out Elite
|Steelers
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|FS
|Pick Artist
Tip Drill
Deep Out Zone KO
|Titans
|Jeffery Simmons
|RE
|El Toro
Run Stopper
|Titans
|Kevin Byard
|FS
|Pick Artist
Deep in Zone KO
|Vikings
|Danielle Hunter
|LOLB
|Extra Credit
Speedster
|Vikings
|Harrison Smith
|SS
|Enforcer
Flat Zone KO
Deep In Zone KO
All X Factors in Madden 24
X-factors are more useful than Superstars, where the player can activate them depending on how well that specific player performs in-game. Once activated, the player can make use of the effect of the ability. Here are all the X-factors in Madden NFL 24.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Ability
|Description
|49ers
|Christian McCaffrey
|HB
|Ankle Breaker
|Increase fakeout rate for skill moves following a catch.
|49ers
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Yac ‘Em Up
|High chance to break the first tackle after a catch.
|49ers
|George Kittle
|TE
|Yac ‘Em Up
|High chance to break the first tackle after a catch.
|49ers
|Fred Warner
|MLB
|Zone Hawk
|More interceptions in zone coverage.
|Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Run and Gun
|Grants perfect passing while on the run.
|Bengals
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|Double Me
|Ability to win aggressive catches against single coverage.
|Bills
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Bazooka
|Max throwing distance increased
|Bills
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Rac ‘Em Up
|Wins RAC catches
|Bills
|Von Miller
|RE
|Fearmonger
|Higher chance to pressure the quarterback while engaged with a blocker.
|Bills
|Tre’Davious White
|CB
|Shutdown
|Provides tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches.
|Broncos
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Shutdown
|Provides tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches.
|Browns
|Nick Chubb
|HB
|Wrecking Ball
|Higher success rate on trucks and stiff arms.
|Browns
|Myles Garrett
|RE
|Unstoppable Force
|Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
|Buccaneers
|Lavonte David
|MLB
|Run Stuffer
|Increase Block shedding effectiveness against run plays.
|Buccaneers
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Double Me
|Wins aggressive catches against single coverage.
|Chargers
|Austin Ekeler
|HB
|Wrecking Ball
|Higher success rate on trucks and stiff arms.
|Chargers
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Max Security
|Higher success rate on possession catches.
|Chargers
|Joey Bosa
|LOLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
|Chargers
|Derwin James
|SS
|Reinforcement
|Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.
|Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Bazooka
|Max throwing distance increased.
|Chiefs
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Double Me
|Wins aggressive catches against single coverage.
|Chiefs
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Momentum Shift
|On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped.
|Colts
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Unstoppable Force
|Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
|Commanders
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Ankle Breaker
|Increase fakeout rate for skill moves following a catch.
|Commanders
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|Momentum Shift
|On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped.
|Cowboys
|Micah Parsons
|RE
|Unstoppable Force
|Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
|Dolphins
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Rac ‘Em Up
|Wins RAC Catches.
|Dolphins
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Bottleneck
|Win man press attempts
|Eagles
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Run and Gun
|Grants perfect passing while on the run.
|Eagles
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Max Security
|High success rate on possession catches.
|Eagles
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Shutdown
|Tighter coverage and more INTs on contested catches.
|Giants
|Saquon Barkley
|HB
|First one Free
|High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle.
|Giants
|Dexter Lawrence
|DT
|Blitz
|On-Field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.
|Packers
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shutdown
|Tighet coverage and more INTs on contested catches.
|Raiders
|Josh Jacobs
|HB
|Wrecking Ball
|High success rate on trucks and stiff arms.
|Raiders
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Double Me
|Wins aggressive catches against single coverage.
|Raiders
|Maxx Crosby
|LOLB
|Relentless
|Rush moves no longer cost points.
|Rams
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Rac ‘Em Up
|Wins RAC catches
|Rams
|Aaron Donald
|RE
|Blitz
|On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.
|Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Truss
|Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle.
|Ravens
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Yac ‘Em Up
|Increase chance to break the first post-catch tackle.
|Ravens
|Roquan Smith
|MLB
|Reinforcement
|Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.
|Saints
|Demario Davis
|MLB
|Reinforcement
|Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.
|Seahawks
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Double Me
|Wins aggressive catches against single coverage.
|Steelers
|T.J. Watt
|LOLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
|Steelers
|Cameron Heyward
|RE
|Fearmonger
|Chance to pressure teh QB while engaged with a blocker.
|Titans
|Derrick Henry
|HB
|Freight Train
|Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt.
|Vikings
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Double Me
|Wins aggressive catches against single coverage.
There you have it, all Superstars and X-factors in Madden NFL 24. To activate the X-factors, press R2 for PlayStation, RT for Xbox, and Left Shift for PC! Remember the Superstars are passives, so you don’t need to press anything for them to work.
- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023