Update 1.20 for Madden NFL 21 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update includes the standard bug fixes and stability improvements across all game modes, but this patch also features Superstar X-Factor updates based on current player performance in the 2020 NFL Season. There are even a few new Superstar abilities that you will start to see on some players. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL 21 update 1.20.

Madden NFL 21 Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Key Highlights

Gameplay tuning and bug fixing

4 new Superstar Abilities

3 new X-Factor Players

12 new Superstar Players

Avatar Customization UI improvements

Gameplay Updates

Fixed an issue causing the ball velocity to not always reach the desired speed on some specific QB passing animations

Tuning to improve deep zone defenders reaction to crossing routes from a single-receiver side for highly rated defenders

Tuning to slow down cut-reaction time for linebackers in man-coverage facing away from the QB

Fixed a run-block targeting issue with the Gun Wing Flex Wk Inside Zone play

Fixed a rare issue causing QB’s to appear to use an under-pressure pass while not actually being under pressure

New Superstar Abilities and Superstar X-Factor update, based on NFL Player’ performance up to this point in the 2020 NFL Season

Fixed an issue causing defenders in man coverage vs. a ‘block-and-release’ RB to sometimes instantly switch their assignments to blitz when seeing the RB start to block, resulting in the RB being left uncovered once he would run his route thereafter

Newly Added Superstar Abilities

Film Study – Defenders with this ability will have full vision of plays the offense has run 5 times each quarter; via coach cam. DEV NOTE: Based on the feedback received from the Madden 21 beta, we re-worked this ability to provide more balance across our multiple game modes. One of those adjustments is based on players telling us it was too easy for the ability to activate, making it too powerful. In response, the ability will now require a variable number of repeated offensive play calls before activating. This number will scale up or down based on the current quarter as well as the game’s quarter length settings, with the required amount always being displayed via X-Factor Vision in pre-play. Additionally, defender knowledge of these repeated plays will be wiped out when a quarter ends, giving the offense a bit more leeway with how they run their play-calling.

– Defenders with this ability will have full vision of plays the offense has run 5 times each quarter; via coach cam. Backlash – Ball carriers with this ability will cause increased fatigue penalties against their tackler when tackled via a non-conservative tackle.

– Ball carriers with this ability will cause increased fatigue penalties against their tackler when tackled via a non-conservative tackle. Recuperation – Players with this ability will recover from the effects of fatigue at an increased rate between plays.

– Players with this ability will recover from the effects of fatigue at an increased rate between plays. Honorary Lineman – Non-offensive linemen with this ability will frequently win Impact Blocks when blocking defensive backs in the open field

New X-Factor Players

Alvin Kamara, Saints: Satellite X-Factor Juke Box

Lavonte David, Buccaneers: Run Stuffer X-Factor Deflator

DeForest Buckner, Colts: Unstoppable Force X-Factor Inside Stuff



New Superstar Players

DK Metcalf, Seahawks: Deep Out Elite Red Zone Threat

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team: Deep In Elite Outside Apprentice

Aaron Jones, Packers: Backfield Mismatch Recuperation

Calvin Ridley, Falcons: Mid Out Elite Outside Apprentice

Darren Waller, Raiders: TE Apprentice Short Out Elite

Jamison Crowder, Jets: Mid In Elite

Brian Burns, Panthers: Speedster Strip Specialist

Myles Jack, Jaguars: Outmatched Deflator

Jessie Bates III, Bengals: Deep In Zone KO Acrobat

Ali Marpet, Buccaneers: Post Up Secure Protector

Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team: Inside Stuff Run Stopper

Josh Allen, Bills: Quickdraw Escape Artist



One-Off Addition

Derrick Henry, Titans

Backlash (NEW ABILITY)

Superstar Downgrades

The following players have been downgraded from X-Factors to Superstars Drew Brees, Saints – Pro Reads Ability removed Calais Campbell, Ravens – Unstoppable Force and Edge Threat Abilities removed.

The following players are no longer Superstars, losing all abilities Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers Zach Ertz, Eagles TY Hilton, Colts Justin Simmons, Broncos Matt Ryan, Falcons Julian Edelman, Patriots Carson Wentz, Eagles Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Football Team Courtland Sutton, Broncos



The Yard Updates

Stability enhancements

Superstar KO Updates

Stability enhancements

User Experience (UX) Updates

Users can now link directly from Avatar customization screens directly to the vanity story by clicking on the Store Advertisement or by Hitting Y/Triangle while viewing individual items

Madden NFL 21 is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A next-generation version of the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Madden NFL 21 site.