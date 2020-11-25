Update 1.19 for Madden NFL 21 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. The list of patch notes for this update is very short, which is to be expected considering EA released a fairly large patch just last week. This update likely just contains a few small bug fixes and stability improvements, so don’t expect any radical changes. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL 21 update 1.19.

Madden NFL 21 Update 1.19 Patch Notes

There are no official patch notes for Madden NFL 21 update 1.19. All we have to go off of is the official PlayStation update changelog, which reads the same way it always does. The generic changelog is listed below.

Stability improvements

While there are no official patch notes, some players have noticed that this update has addressed the rampant disconnect issues that some players had been encountering since the last update released. The file size for this patch is quite small, so it’s unlikely that there are any grand sweeping adjustments other than this. More small updates will probably be released over the next few days as Madden NFL 21 is coming to next-gen consoles on December 4. The team at EA is preparing for the next-gen release and is working to smooth out as many issues as possible to ensure a smooth launch.

Madden NFL 21 is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The next-generation version of the game will release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4.